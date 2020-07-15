All apartments in Brooklyn
18 Menahan St

18 Menahan Street · No Longer Available
Location

18 Menahan Street, Brooklyn, NY 11221
Bushwick

Amenities

recently renovated
stainless steel
bocce court
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
bocce court
Video of apartment available upon request!

This recently renovated 2BR/1BA has dark tobacco floors throughout the entire apartment.

Both bedrooms can accommodate queen-size beds, extra furniture, and both have great size closets; the living room is large enough to accommodate full-size furniture and has outlets on every wall, allowing you to arrange the living room any way you'd like; also the kitchen has GE Stainless Steel appliances and maple wood cabinetry.

Please note: The apartment is currently occupied and photos are from the apartment above. The layout and finishes are the same.

Disclaimer: In accordance with the mandate of the State of New York, Douglas Elliman will only be doing virtual showings.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18 Menahan St have any available units?
18 Menahan St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn, NY.
Is 18 Menahan St currently offering any rent specials?
18 Menahan St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18 Menahan St pet-friendly?
No, 18 Menahan St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 18 Menahan St offer parking?
No, 18 Menahan St does not offer parking.
Does 18 Menahan St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18 Menahan St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18 Menahan St have a pool?
No, 18 Menahan St does not have a pool.
Does 18 Menahan St have accessible units?
No, 18 Menahan St does not have accessible units.
Does 18 Menahan St have units with dishwashers?
No, 18 Menahan St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 18 Menahan St have units with air conditioning?
No, 18 Menahan St does not have units with air conditioning.
