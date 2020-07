Amenities

Ground Floor 1-Bedroom Apartment in Crown Heights - Property Id: 312955



The apartment is on the ground floor of a two-family home and has a private entrance. The apartment is fully furnished and set up for month-to-month rentals. The apartment is 680 square feet and can comfortably house up to four people. The apartment resides on a residential street with plenty of amenities within walking distance. The subway train is a 5-minute walk away and will get you to Manhattan within 25 minutes.



The apartment can comfortably sleep up to four people. There is a queen-sized bed in the bedroom and a full-sized futon bed in the living room. Utilities, TV apps & subscriptions, and high-speed wifi are included with rent. The apartment is available from July 8th till October 19th.



Incentives



* No broker's fee

* Utilities included

* Wifi included

* Roku streaming stick with TV apps and subscriptions

No Pets Allowed



