All apartments in Brooklyn
Find more places like 1610 New York Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brooklyn, NY
/
1610 New York Avenue
Last updated June 4 2020 at 9:00 AM

1610 New York Avenue

1610 New York Avenue · (917) 515-0353
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Brooklyn
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Studio Apartments
See all

Location

1610 New York Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11210
Flatbush

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 4A · Avail. now

$3,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
new construction
recently renovated
stainless steel
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
new construction
3 Bedroom/2 Bath Duplex with Patio! New Constructed Building with Laundry And a beautiful Roof Reck! Gut renovation , beautiful modern windows that allow for lots of sunlight all across. There is a balcony and a largo patio off the master bedroom on the upper floor. The kitchen is open with stainless steen appliances including built-in microwave and dishwasher. Modern and stylish bathrooms. Locate din a 4 Story walk-up Building that was built just a couple years ago, very boutique feeling ( bldg only has 8 stunning Units). Located in the prime Flatbush neighborhood on a beautiful street Between Glenwood Road And Ave H. right near some popular supermarkets (Shop Fair Supermarket), Deli's, Restaurants, Cafes, less than 5 min walk to the big Flatbush Ave Triangle where you everything you need including ( Target, Modells Sporting, Applebees, Banks, Mexican Food) And so much More!!.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1610 New York Avenue have any available units?
1610 New York Avenue has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1610 New York Avenue have?
Some of 1610 New York Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1610 New York Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1610 New York Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1610 New York Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1610 New York Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 1610 New York Avenue offer parking?
No, 1610 New York Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1610 New York Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1610 New York Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1610 New York Avenue have a pool?
No, 1610 New York Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1610 New York Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1610 New York Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1610 New York Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1610 New York Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 1610 New York Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1610 New York Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 1610 New York Avenue?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Hoyt & Horn
45 Hoyt St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
AVA DoBro
100 Willoughby St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
One Blue Slip
1 Blue Slip
Brooklyn, NY 11222
Atelier Apartments
239 N 9th St
Brooklyn, NY 11211
Common Baltic
595 Baltic St
Brooklyn, NY 11217
180 Montague
180 Montague St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
Common Classon
1057 Fulton Street
Brooklyn, NY 11238
175 Kent
175 Kent Ave
Brooklyn, NY 11249

Similar Pages

Brooklyn 1 BedroomsBrooklyn 2 Bedrooms
Brooklyn Apartments with GymBrooklyn Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Brooklyn Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

WilliamsburgDowntown BrooklynSheepshead Bay
GreenpointClinton HillFort Greene
Prospect HeightsBrooklyn Heights

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynBrooklyn Law School
CUNY Kingsborough Community CollegeCUNY Medgar Evers College
CUNY New York City College of Technology
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity