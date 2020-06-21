1610 New York Avenue

Amenities

3 Bedroom/2 Bath Duplex with Patio! New Constructed Building with Laundry And a beautiful Roof Reck! Gut renovation , beautiful modern windows that allow for lots of sunlight all across. There is a balcony and a largo patio off the master bedroom on the upper floor. The kitchen is open with stainless steen appliances including built-in microwave and dishwasher. Modern and stylish bathrooms. Locate din a 4 Story walk-up Building that was built just a couple years ago, very boutique feeling ( bldg only has 8 stunning Units). Located in the prime Flatbush neighborhood on a beautiful street Between Glenwood Road And Ave H. right near some popular supermarkets (Shop Fair Supermarket), Deli's, Restaurants, Cafes, less than 5 min walk to the big Flatbush Ave Triangle where you everything you need including ( Target, Modells Sporting, Applebees, Banks, Mexican Food) And so much More!!.