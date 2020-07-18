1531 Union Street

Amenities

You will be blown away entering this enormous 1000+ Sf top floor apartment in a Brownstone townhouse. (2nd floor)Building is pet friendlyApartment has 3 bedrooms each with a closet, 1 full bath + an office with a skylight that can be used as a fourth bedroom. A few added perks, there is a washer-dryer hook up in the unit, central AC/Heat, plus the kitchen has two sinks, and a large refrigerator. Ceiling heights boast 10FT-11FT (approx) with cherry hardwood floors that have been polished to display a deep shine.Apartment will be painted, cleaned, ready for move in! Call now to schedule, this will not last!