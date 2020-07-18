All apartments in Brooklyn
Last updated July 9 2020 at 4:49 AM

1531 Union Street

1531 Union Street · (310) 766-3909
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1531 Union Street, Brooklyn, NY 11213
Crown Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$3,000

3 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
pet friendly
air conditioning
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
You will be blown away entering this enormous 1000+ Sf top floor apartment in a Brownstone townhouse. (2nd floor)Building is pet friendlyApartment has 3 bedrooms each with a closet, 1 full bath + an office with a skylight that can be used as a fourth bedroom. A few added perks, there is a washer-dryer hook up in the unit, central AC/Heat, plus the kitchen has two sinks, and a large refrigerator. Ceiling heights boast 10FT-11FT (approx) with cherry hardwood floors that have been polished to display a deep shine.Apartment will be painted, cleaned, ready for move in! Call now to schedule, this will not last!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1531 Union Street have any available units?
1531 Union Street has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1531 Union Street have?
Some of 1531 Union Street's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1531 Union Street currently offering any rent specials?
1531 Union Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1531 Union Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1531 Union Street is pet friendly.
Does 1531 Union Street offer parking?
No, 1531 Union Street does not offer parking.
Does 1531 Union Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1531 Union Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1531 Union Street have a pool?
No, 1531 Union Street does not have a pool.
Does 1531 Union Street have accessible units?
No, 1531 Union Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1531 Union Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1531 Union Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1531 Union Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1531 Union Street has units with air conditioning.
