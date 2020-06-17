All apartments in Brooklyn
Last updated June 4 2020 at 3:36 AM

150 Hawthorne Street

150 Hawthorne Street · (646) 604-7851
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

150 Hawthorne Street, Brooklyn, NY 11225
Flatbush

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 7E · Avail. now

$2,050

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

150 Hawthorne St is a one bedroom rental in Prospect Lefferts Gardens with expansive views and peace of mind, top floor, corner unit. Wake up with a coffee as the morning sun lights the treetops of the Brooklyn Botanical Garden and Prospect Park. Have a nightcap as the Freedom Tower shimmers on the horizon. Great morning sunlight in the kitchen and bathroom. Huge blue skies all day long in bedroom and living room, this top-floor, corner unit is extremely quiet.Just renovated: upgraded bathroom (fixtures, vanity, bathtub, etc), new radiator covers in bedroom and living room, new sliding closet doors and more.This a great building, with a video security system and friendly part-time doorman on evenings. The lobby has just been renovated and the laundry room just upgraded all machines are brand-new. A fabulous outdoor courtyard which has also been recently upgraded is fantastic for weekend hang outs with friends or for a peaceful outdoor workspace during weekdays. Located on a quiet, residential street, with many restaurants, bars and stores on both Flatbush and Rogers Avenues. Easy access to everything - Prospect Park & Zoo; ball fields at Parade Ground; Brooklyn Botanical Garden; Brooklyn Museum, and more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 150 Hawthorne Street have any available units?
150 Hawthorne Street has a unit available for $2,050 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 150 Hawthorne Street have?
Some of 150 Hawthorne Street's amenities include on-site laundry, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 150 Hawthorne Street currently offering any rent specials?
150 Hawthorne Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 150 Hawthorne Street pet-friendly?
No, 150 Hawthorne Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 150 Hawthorne Street offer parking?
Yes, 150 Hawthorne Street does offer parking.
Does 150 Hawthorne Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 150 Hawthorne Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 150 Hawthorne Street have a pool?
No, 150 Hawthorne Street does not have a pool.
Does 150 Hawthorne Street have accessible units?
No, 150 Hawthorne Street does not have accessible units.
Does 150 Hawthorne Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 150 Hawthorne Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 150 Hawthorne Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 150 Hawthorne Street does not have units with air conditioning.
