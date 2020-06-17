150 Hawthorne Street

Amenities

150 Hawthorne St is a one bedroom rental in Prospect Lefferts Gardens with expansive views and peace of mind, top floor, corner unit. Wake up with a coffee as the morning sun lights the treetops of the Brooklyn Botanical Garden and Prospect Park. Have a nightcap as the Freedom Tower shimmers on the horizon. Great morning sunlight in the kitchen and bathroom. Huge blue skies all day long in bedroom and living room, this top-floor, corner unit is extremely quiet.Just renovated: upgraded bathroom (fixtures, vanity, bathtub, etc), new radiator covers in bedroom and living room, new sliding closet doors and more.This a great building, with a video security system and friendly part-time doorman on evenings. The lobby has just been renovated and the laundry room just upgraded all machines are brand-new. A fabulous outdoor courtyard which has also been recently upgraded is fantastic for weekend hang outs with friends or for a peaceful outdoor workspace during weekdays. Located on a quiet, residential street, with many restaurants, bars and stores on both Flatbush and Rogers Avenues. Easy access to everything - Prospect Park & Zoo; ball fields at Parade Ground; Brooklyn Botanical Garden; Brooklyn Museum, and more.