1489 Putnam Avenue

Unit Amenities extra storage granite counters microwave stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry

This stunning 2nd-floor apartment has two bedrooms (convertible three) with a home office, and one full bathroom.



The apartment was tastefully designed and combines modern finishes with original details including moldings, 9.5' ft ceilings, pocket doors, and bay windows. The spacious kitchen features granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, including microwave. The storage space is abundant with large closets, and additional storage space in the finished basement.



The two-unit boutique building is truly a prime offering with a shared garden and a laundry room. It is conveniently located two blocks from the Myrtle-Wyckoff stop on a picturesque tree-lined street, and a short distance from all of the famous Bushwick bars and restaurants, and many other vibrant neighborhood spots!



Note: the photos are of a similar unit and the video is of the actual apartment. No dogs allowed. The apartment is ready to be shown.