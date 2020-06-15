All apartments in Brooklyn
1489 Putnam Avenue
Last updated June 7 2020 at 4:06 AM

1489 Putnam Avenue

1489 Putnam Avenue · (646) 770-5583
Location

1489 Putnam Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11237
Bushwick

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$3,250

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

This stunning 2nd-floor apartment has two bedrooms (convertible three) with a home office, and one full bathroom.

The apartment was tastefully designed and combines modern finishes with original details including moldings, 9.5' ft ceilings, pocket doors, and bay windows. The spacious kitchen features granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, including microwave. The storage space is abundant with large closets, and additional storage space in the finished basement.

The two-unit boutique building is truly a prime offering with a shared garden and a laundry room. It is conveniently located two blocks from the Myrtle-Wyckoff stop on a picturesque tree-lined street, and a short distance from all of the famous Bushwick bars and restaurants, and many other vibrant neighborhood spots!

Note: the photos are of a similar unit and the video is of the actual apartment. No dogs allowed. The apartment is ready to be shown.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1489 Putnam Avenue have any available units?
1489 Putnam Avenue has a unit available for $3,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1489 Putnam Avenue have?
Some of 1489 Putnam Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1489 Putnam Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1489 Putnam Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1489 Putnam Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1489 Putnam Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 1489 Putnam Avenue offer parking?
No, 1489 Putnam Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1489 Putnam Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1489 Putnam Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1489 Putnam Avenue have a pool?
No, 1489 Putnam Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1489 Putnam Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1489 Putnam Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1489 Putnam Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1489 Putnam Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1489 Putnam Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1489 Putnam Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
