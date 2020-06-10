All apartments in Brooklyn
Location

145 72nd Street, Brooklyn, NY 11209
Bay Ridge

Price and availability

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
elevator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
on-site laundry
parking
bike storage
Refinished gleaming hardwood floors run throughout the spacious living/dining room and king sized bedrooms, while the large renovated open kitchen has an overflow of wooden cabinets and pantry space. The renovated bathroom includes a large tub and there is ample closet space across the entire apartment. This well maintained, pet-friendly building, features a live in super, elevator, on site laundry , storage and bike room.This quiet corner of Brooklyn is one of the city's best kept secrets. This is a friendly and welcoming neighborhood with a diverse range of restaurants, nightlife, and shopping, plus some of the borough's best parks. The waterfront promenade of Shore Road Park is just 2 blocks away, while dining options around the corner on Third Avenue range from acclaimed Italian bistro Il Forno, to inventive fare at Brooklyn Beet Company and world famous Middle Eastern cuisine at Tanoreen. The R train and express bus are both steps from your front door- either one is an easy 20 minute ride to downtown Manhattan. There is also plenty of parking nearby

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 145 72nd Street have any available units?
145 72nd Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn, NY.
What amenities does 145 72nd Street have?
Some of 145 72nd Street's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 145 72nd Street currently offering any rent specials?
145 72nd Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 145 72nd Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 145 72nd Street is pet friendly.
Does 145 72nd Street offer parking?
Yes, 145 72nd Street does offer parking.
Does 145 72nd Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 145 72nd Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 145 72nd Street have a pool?
No, 145 72nd Street does not have a pool.
Does 145 72nd Street have accessible units?
No, 145 72nd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 145 72nd Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 145 72nd Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 145 72nd Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 145 72nd Street does not have units with air conditioning.
