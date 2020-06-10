145 72nd Street

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors pet friendly parking recently renovated elevator

Unit Amenities hardwood floors range recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly elevator on-site laundry parking bike storage

Refinished gleaming hardwood floors run throughout the spacious living/dining room and king sized bedrooms, while the large renovated open kitchen has an overflow of wooden cabinets and pantry space. The renovated bathroom includes a large tub and there is ample closet space across the entire apartment. This well maintained, pet-friendly building, features a live in super, elevator, on site laundry , storage and bike room.This quiet corner of Brooklyn is one of the city's best kept secrets. This is a friendly and welcoming neighborhood with a diverse range of restaurants, nightlife, and shopping, plus some of the borough's best parks. The waterfront promenade of Shore Road Park is just 2 blocks away, while dining options around the corner on Third Avenue range from acclaimed Italian bistro Il Forno, to inventive fare at Brooklyn Beet Company and world famous Middle Eastern cuisine at Tanoreen. The R train and express bus are both steps from your front door- either one is an easy 20 minute ride to downtown Manhattan. There is also plenty of parking nearby