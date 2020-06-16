141 Spencer Street

Amenities

1000 Square Foot Sun-drenched Slice of Brooklyn Industrial Conversion Heaven! Leave open or have 1 or 2 bedrooms built for you.West-facing and perched at the corner of the top floor of 141 Spencer, with no tall buildings in the vicinity blocking the open sky ahead, this loft glimmers with celestial light from midday to Sunset. The kitchen has two large windows, with stone countertops, stainless steel appliances, and EXTERNALLY venting hood above the stove. A slate grey stone breakfast bar provides comfortable seating, allowing for the kitchen to function as Eat-In. Saddle up to the breakfast bar in a high stool and have a home cooked meal passed to you right off the stove, while basking in the late day sun. A robust wood beam, a relic from its industrial factory days of yore, travels the length of of the apartment and is skillfully incorporated into the construction of the large double door closets on either end, each with two levels of shelving to take advantage of the ceiling height. A wood supporting column plants itself squarely in the living room, lending itself well as support for shelving or other decorative pieces, or left unadorned as industrial artifact and living room center piece. The bathrooms have been newly renovated with a light gray, sand, and white minimal color pallet for the tile, vanity, and mirror. The bathtub is truly oversized, the Mercedes-Maybach line of bathroom basins if you will, built on the specs of another life form and engulfing us mere mortals in its expanse. With 7 large windows across, this apartment lends itself handily to a two bedroom build out. In this configuration, the living room and kitchen remain more than ample sized, with 4 windows across, while accommodating massive bedrooms: one running the whole twenty foot width of the apartment with one window, and the other commanding two windows for equal square footage and even more sunlight, both with large closets (pictures featured of similar size rooms as built in this manner for another apartment in the building). If designed as a 1 Bedroom, the apartment feels even more grand, with a master bedroom encompassing two windows on one side and running the whole 20 ft length of the apartment, for unrivaled bedroom space. This leaves 5 windows across for a sprawling livingroom and open kitchen/dining expanse, and appearing even more spacious smeared with 5 splotches of sun. 141 Spencer is a former factory building located on the Clinton Hill/Bed Stuy border, equidistant between the at G Nostrand Avenue and at Myrtle Willoughby. In the opposite direction, it is only 5 blocks from the Pratt Institute and all the surrounding Clinton Hill area offers. It has high ceilings, industrial piping, wood columns and beams traveling length of apt, hardwood floors, and large windows. There is laundry Room on each floor of the building, breathtaking roof deck with views of Manhattan, and manually operated elevator that residents are free to use whenever they need.First and Security. Gaurantors and Pets accepted. Available Immediately.