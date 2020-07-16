139 N 10th St

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher stainless steel range

NO Fee 2-Bedroom/ 1 Bathroom unit



* The advertised price is the net effective of $4900/month with 1 month free + 2 free weeks early move in on a 12.5-month lease. Pictures are of a similar unit*



Welcome to the Printhouse Lofts! This 2 bedroom with 1 bathroom features soaring 12 timber beam ceilings and wide plank hardwood flooring. Kitchen has stainless steel appliances including gas range and dishwasher. Over-sized windows allowing for natural light, exposed brick walls, piping and ducts, all accentuating the industrial charm of this unit. This is truly a unique loft to call home.



The concept of Printhouse Lofts grew out of a timeless love for industrial architecture, which is reflected throughout the buildings construction and in its dedication to preservation and detail.



Located in the heart of North Williamsburg, Printhouse Lofts is minutes away from many of the areas best attractions including Smorgasburg, McCarren Park, Brooklyn Bowl, the East River State Park and The Music Hall of Williamsburg. Close to Restaurants such as Allswell, The Counting Room, Mabels Smokehouse. 6 blocks from WholeFoods, Equinox, Sephora , Apple Store, Madewell and so much more.