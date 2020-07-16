All apartments in Brooklyn
Find more places like 139 N 10th St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brooklyn, NY
/
139 N 10th St
Last updated July 9 2020 at 2:46 AM

139 N 10th St

139 North 10th Street · (917) 488-9707
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Brooklyn
See all
Williamsburg
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

139 North 10th Street, Brooklyn, NY 11249
Williamsburg

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2A · Avail. now

$4,315

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
stainless steel
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
NO Fee 2-Bedroom/ 1 Bathroom unit

* The advertised price is the net effective of $4900/month with 1 month free + 2 free weeks early move in on a 12.5-month lease. Pictures are of a similar unit*

Welcome to the Printhouse Lofts! This 2 bedroom with 1 bathroom features soaring 12 timber beam ceilings and wide plank hardwood flooring. Kitchen has stainless steel appliances including gas range and dishwasher. Over-sized windows allowing for natural light, exposed brick walls, piping and ducts, all accentuating the industrial charm of this unit. This is truly a unique loft to call home.

The concept of Printhouse Lofts grew out of a timeless love for industrial architecture, which is reflected throughout the buildings construction and in its dedication to preservation and detail.

Located in the heart of North Williamsburg, Printhouse Lofts is minutes away from many of the areas best attractions including Smorgasburg, McCarren Park, Brooklyn Bowl, the East River State Park and The Music Hall of Williamsburg. Close to Restaurants such as Allswell, The Counting Room, Mabels Smokehouse. 6 blocks from WholeFoods, Equinox, Sephora , Apple Store, Madewell and so much more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 139 N 10th St have any available units?
139 N 10th St has a unit available for $4,315 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 139 N 10th St have?
Some of 139 N 10th St's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 139 N 10th St currently offering any rent specials?
139 N 10th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 139 N 10th St pet-friendly?
No, 139 N 10th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 139 N 10th St offer parking?
No, 139 N 10th St does not offer parking.
Does 139 N 10th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 139 N 10th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 139 N 10th St have a pool?
No, 139 N 10th St does not have a pool.
Does 139 N 10th St have accessible units?
No, 139 N 10th St does not have accessible units.
Does 139 N 10th St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 139 N 10th St has units with dishwashers.
Does 139 N 10th St have units with air conditioning?
No, 139 N 10th St does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 139 N 10th St?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

335 Carroll
335 Carroll Street
Brooklyn, NY 11231
247 N7
247 N 7th St
Brooklyn, NY 11211
Hub
333 Schermerhorn Street
Brooklyn, NY 11217
The Brooklyner
111 Lawrence St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
One Blue Slip
1 Blue Slip
Brooklyn, NY 11222
7 DEKALB AVENUE
7 Dekalb Avenue
Brooklyn, NY 11201
Avalon Fort Greene
343 Gold St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
Caesura
280 Ashland Pl
Brooklyn, NY 11217

Similar Pages

Brooklyn 1 BedroomsBrooklyn 2 Bedrooms
Brooklyn Apartments with GymsBrooklyn Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Brooklyn Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBronx, NYQueens, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

WilliamsburgFlatbushDowntown Brooklyn
Sheepshead BayGreenpointClinton Hill
Fort GreeneProspect Heights

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynBrooklyn Law School
CUNY Brooklyn CollegeCUNY Kingsborough Community College
CUNY Medgar Evers College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity