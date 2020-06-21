1357 Greene Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace recently renovated Property Amenities

Welcome to your Breezy sunlight 1 Bedroom on Greene Avenue. You are minutes away from the M train @Knickerbocker Avenue and L train @Dekalb Avenue.



This second floor apartment, has recently been renovated with new appliances, hardwood cabinets and dishwasher. In your kitchen you can fit a table and chairs or high table and chairs.



Your bedroom has a decorative fireplace and can easily fit a queen sized bed with accompanying furniture, also has a closet. The living room is on the opposite side of the apartment, which can easily fit a sectional couch, tv cabinet and desk.



You are surrounded by great local restaurants, stores and parks.