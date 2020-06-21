All apartments in Brooklyn
1357 Greene Avenue
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:30 AM

1357 Greene Avenue

1357 Greene Avenue · No Longer Available
Brooklyn
Apartments with Gym
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
2 Bedrooms
Studio Apartments
Location

1357 Greene Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11237
Bushwick

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Welcome to your Breezy sunlight 1 Bedroom on Greene Avenue. You are minutes away from the M train @Knickerbocker Avenue and L train @Dekalb Avenue.

This second floor apartment, has recently been renovated with new appliances, hardwood cabinets and dishwasher. In your kitchen you can fit a table and chairs or high table and chairs.

Your bedroom has a decorative fireplace and can easily fit a queen sized bed with accompanying furniture, also has a closet. The living room is on the opposite side of the apartment, which can easily fit a sectional couch, tv cabinet and desk.

You are surrounded by great local restaurants, stores and parks.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1357 Greene Avenue have any available units?
1357 Greene Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn, NY.
Is 1357 Greene Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1357 Greene Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1357 Greene Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1357 Greene Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 1357 Greene Avenue offer parking?
No, 1357 Greene Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1357 Greene Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1357 Greene Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1357 Greene Avenue have a pool?
No, 1357 Greene Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1357 Greene Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1357 Greene Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1357 Greene Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1357 Greene Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 1357 Greene Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1357 Greene Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
