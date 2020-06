Amenities

Medical office Approximately 1400 sqft lower level, waiting room with the front desk, 3 exam rooms, 1 office, kitchen, and 1 bathroom. Parking space and garage are optional, Tenant pays 30% of yearly property tax, electricity, gas, and 25% of the water bill. 5-year lease available with 5 years to renew; 5% increase every year. Very busy area, near subway F Train right at AVE X and shopping....$3,500.00 monthly

The commission will be 50/50 split form the tenant