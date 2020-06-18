All apartments in Brooklyn
123 Putnam Avenue
Last updated June 18 2020 at 1:03 PM

123 Putnam Avenue

123 Putnam Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

123 Putnam Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11238
Bedford-Stuyvesant

Welcome to 123 Putnam Ave Apt # 2. This newly renovated, 1000 sq ft two bedroom apartment is situated on a quiet & residential block in vibrant Clinton Hill. With access to the A,C,G, trains and Brooklyn Shuttle, traveling throughout Brooklyn and to Manhattan is incredibly convenient. Along with a sun drenched living room, step onto your private fire escape and enjoy a scenic view of the block. Only minutes away from happening Fulton St., you will enjoy neighborhood eateries Alices Arbor, Bedford Hall, as well as cafes and provision markets. Contact for appointment

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 123 Putnam Avenue have any available units?
123 Putnam Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn, NY.
Is 123 Putnam Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
123 Putnam Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 123 Putnam Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 123 Putnam Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 123 Putnam Avenue offer parking?
No, 123 Putnam Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 123 Putnam Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 123 Putnam Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 123 Putnam Avenue have a pool?
No, 123 Putnam Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 123 Putnam Avenue have accessible units?
No, 123 Putnam Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 123 Putnam Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 123 Putnam Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 123 Putnam Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 123 Putnam Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
