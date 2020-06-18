123 Putnam Avenue

Amenities

Welcome to 123 Putnam Ave Apt # 2. This newly renovated, 1000 sq ft two bedroom apartment is situated on a quiet & residential block in vibrant Clinton Hill. With access to the A,C,G, trains and Brooklyn Shuttle, traveling throughout Brooklyn and to Manhattan is incredibly convenient. Along with a sun drenched living room, step onto your private fire escape and enjoy a scenic view of the block. Only minutes away from happening Fulton St., you will enjoy neighborhood eateries Alices Arbor, Bedford Hall, as well as cafes and provision markets. Contact for appointment