123 Henry Street
Last updated July 4 2020 at 12:12 PM

123 Henry Street

123 Henry Street · (718) 923-8018
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

123 Henry Street, Brooklyn, NY 11201
Brooklyn Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 D · Avail. now

$3,250

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Bright, spacious renovated 1 BR in Brooklyn Heights on Henry Street. Hardwood floors, west facing large casement windows for great afternoon light, good closet space and a renovated kitchen with dishwasher & lots of counter/cabinet space . Generous living room and large bedroom that can accommodate a king sized bed and bedroom furniture/ office alcove. Prewar building on a tree lined block with laundry in the basement and just block to the Clark Street 2/3 trains, supermarket, grocery store, shops and restaurants. Just a 5 min. walk to Borough Hall 2,3,4,5 and also A,C trains. A quick walk to DUMBO and beautiful Brooklyn Bridge Park. Available for August 1st move in $3250 includes heat & hot water. Pets on approval with references.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 123 Henry Street have any available units?
123 Henry Street has a unit available for $3,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 123 Henry Street have?
Some of 123 Henry Street's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 123 Henry Street currently offering any rent specials?
123 Henry Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 123 Henry Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 123 Henry Street is pet friendly.
Does 123 Henry Street offer parking?
No, 123 Henry Street does not offer parking.
Does 123 Henry Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 123 Henry Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 123 Henry Street have a pool?
No, 123 Henry Street does not have a pool.
Does 123 Henry Street have accessible units?
No, 123 Henry Street does not have accessible units.
Does 123 Henry Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 123 Henry Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 123 Henry Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 123 Henry Street does not have units with air conditioning.
