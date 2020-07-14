123 Henry Street

Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Bright, spacious renovated 1 BR in Brooklyn Heights on Henry Street. Hardwood floors, west facing large casement windows for great afternoon light, good closet space and a renovated kitchen with dishwasher & lots of counter/cabinet space . Generous living room and large bedroom that can accommodate a king sized bed and bedroom furniture/ office alcove. Prewar building on a tree lined block with laundry in the basement and just block to the Clark Street 2/3 trains, supermarket, grocery store, shops and restaurants. Just a 5 min. walk to Borough Hall 2,3,4,5 and also A,C trains. A quick walk to DUMBO and beautiful Brooklyn Bridge Park. Available for August 1st move in $3250 includes heat & hot water. Pets on approval with references.