Brooklyn, NY
122 West Street
Last updated June 9 2020 at 10:12 AM

122 West Street

122 West Street · (646) 436-1265
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

122 West Street, Brooklyn, NY 11222
Greenpoint

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Studio

Unit 1H · Avail. now

$2,250

Studio · 1 Bath

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
furnished
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
doorman
gym
parking
pool table
bike storage
garage
Studio Loft Apartment in a Pencil Factory Condo Building in Greenpoint, Brooklyn This loft like Studio features 13 ceilings. The open kitchen includes caesar stone countertops, hardwood floors throughout, a walk-in closet, and an updated bathroom.Large Storage unit is included in the rent. Located on a quiet waterfront block. Two blocks to the Greenpoint Ave "G" train and One block to the Water Ferry at India Street. Building amenities include: A virtual doorman, Full-time superintendent, Landscaped & furnished common roof deck with panoramic views of New York City, Brand New Gym, Bicycle storage Package room, Party room with pool table.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 122 West Street have any available units?
122 West Street has a unit available for $2,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 122 West Street have?
Some of 122 West Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 122 West Street currently offering any rent specials?
122 West Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 122 West Street pet-friendly?
No, 122 West Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 122 West Street offer parking?
Yes, 122 West Street does offer parking.
Does 122 West Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 122 West Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 122 West Street have a pool?
No, 122 West Street does not have a pool.
Does 122 West Street have accessible units?
No, 122 West Street does not have accessible units.
Does 122 West Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 122 West Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 122 West Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 122 West Street does not have units with air conditioning.
