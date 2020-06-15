122 West Street

Amenities

Studio Loft Apartment in a Pencil Factory Condo Building in Greenpoint, Brooklyn This loft like Studio features 13 ceilings. The open kitchen includes caesar stone countertops, hardwood floors throughout, a walk-in closet, and an updated bathroom.Large Storage unit is included in the rent. Located on a quiet waterfront block. Two blocks to the Greenpoint Ave "G" train and One block to the Water Ferry at India Street. Building amenities include: A virtual doorman, Full-time superintendent, Landscaped & furnished common roof deck with panoramic views of New York City, Brand New Gym, Bicycle storage Package room, Party room with pool table.