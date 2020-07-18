All apartments in Brooklyn
101 North 5th St.
Last updated July 9 2020 at 2:46 AM

101 North 5th St

101 North 5th Street · (212) 381-4223
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

101 North 5th Street, Brooklyn, NY 11249
Williamsburg

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 4A · Avail. now

$4,900

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
gym
doorman
fire pit
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
courtyard
doorman
fire pit
gym
parking
garage
Enjoy modern living in the heart of the nation's trendiest neighborhood: Williamsburg, Brooklyn. This sun-soaked spacious corner 2 bedroom / 2 bathroom has it all! Enjoy northern, southern, and western exposures, 11' ceilings, 2 private balconies, and ample closet space. The apartment boasts an open kitchen with modern appliances from Sub-Zero, KitchenAid, Bosch, and FCI making it perfect for entertaining or for those quiet cozy nights in.

The NV is located on North 5th and Berry, perfectly situated between all major transportation (L-Train and East River Ferry) and all that Williamsburg has to offer with restaurants, bars and shopping! This boutique building's signature exterior of brushed jade aluminum gives it a striking contrast to the neighboring brick buildings; the perfect marriage of hipster and modern. The full amenities package includes a 2,000 square-foot courtyard garden that boasts a nested fire pit, fully equipped fitness center, media lounge, and three rooftop terraces. Building access is through a 24-7 virtual doorman and video intercom security system.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 101 North 5th St have any available units?
101 North 5th St has a unit available for $4,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 101 North 5th St have?
Some of 101 North 5th St's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 101 North 5th St currently offering any rent specials?
101 North 5th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 101 North 5th St pet-friendly?
No, 101 North 5th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 101 North 5th St offer parking?
Yes, 101 North 5th St offers parking.
Does 101 North 5th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 101 North 5th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 101 North 5th St have a pool?
No, 101 North 5th St does not have a pool.
Does 101 North 5th St have accessible units?
No, 101 North 5th St does not have accessible units.
Does 101 North 5th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 101 North 5th St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 101 North 5th St have units with air conditioning?
No, 101 North 5th St does not have units with air conditioning.

Similar Pages

