101 North 5th St.

Amenities

patio / balcony garage gym doorman fire pit clubhouse

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities clubhouse courtyard doorman fire pit gym parking garage

Enjoy modern living in the heart of the nation's trendiest neighborhood: Williamsburg, Brooklyn. This sun-soaked spacious corner 2 bedroom / 2 bathroom has it all! Enjoy northern, southern, and western exposures, 11' ceilings, 2 private balconies, and ample closet space. The apartment boasts an open kitchen with modern appliances from Sub-Zero, KitchenAid, Bosch, and FCI making it perfect for entertaining or for those quiet cozy nights in.



The NV is located on North 5th and Berry, perfectly situated between all major transportation (L-Train and East River Ferry) and all that Williamsburg has to offer with restaurants, bars and shopping! This boutique building's signature exterior of brushed jade aluminum gives it a striking contrast to the neighboring brick buildings; the perfect marriage of hipster and modern. The full amenities package includes a 2,000 square-foot courtyard garden that boasts a nested fire pit, fully equipped fitness center, media lounge, and three rooftop terraces. Building access is through a 24-7 virtual doorman and video intercom security system.