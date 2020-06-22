Amenities

patio / balcony recently renovated

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities

Welcome to 10 East 91st. Street. This 3 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom duplex is situated in a beautiful two units pre-war brick home on a tree-lined block in the East Flatbush section of Brooklyn. The pre-war gem boasts almost 1500 square feet of original details with some modern upgrades, including beautiful ceramic tile floors, high ceilings, original parquet floors and moldings. This majestic home and the seclusion of its very own entryway. Tenants will enjoy 1500 sq.ft. of enormous living space and 800 sq.ft. of outdoor space.The occupants will enjoy 3 full size bedrooms, large enough to accommodate queen & king size bedroom sets, a windowed kitchen, spacious formal dining room, immense living room and 1.5 bathroom. The occupants will also enjoy the luxury of their very owner backyard and front porch that offer beautiful views of a lovely tree-lined block.This property is conveniently located next to bustling Utica Avenue and an endless array of restaurants, cafes, and social venues in East Flatbush and Crown Heights Brooklyn. This is a property that you can really call a home.