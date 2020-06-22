All apartments in Brooklyn
Last updated June 9 2020 at 10:11 PM

COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

10 East 91st Street, Brooklyn, NY 11212
East Flatbush

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 0 · Avail. now

$3,200

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Welcome to 10 East 91st. Street. This 3 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom duplex is situated in a beautiful two units pre-war brick home on a tree-lined block in the East Flatbush section of Brooklyn. The pre-war gem boasts almost 1500 square feet of original details with some modern upgrades, including beautiful ceramic tile floors, high ceilings, original parquet floors and moldings. This majestic home and the seclusion of its very own entryway. Tenants will enjoy 1500 sq.ft. of enormous living space and 800 sq.ft. of outdoor space.The occupants will enjoy 3 full size bedrooms, large enough to accommodate queen & king size bedroom sets, a windowed kitchen, spacious formal dining room, immense living room and 1.5 bathroom. The occupants will also enjoy the luxury of their very owner backyard and front porch that offer beautiful views of a lovely tree-lined block.This property is conveniently located next to bustling Utica Avenue and an endless array of restaurants, cafes, and social venues in East Flatbush and Crown Heights Brooklyn. This is a property that you can really call a home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10 East 91st Street have any available units?
10 East 91st Street has a unit available for $3,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 10 East 91st Street currently offering any rent specials?
10 East 91st Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10 East 91st Street pet-friendly?
No, 10 East 91st Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 10 East 91st Street offer parking?
No, 10 East 91st Street does not offer parking.
Does 10 East 91st Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10 East 91st Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10 East 91st Street have a pool?
No, 10 East 91st Street does not have a pool.
Does 10 East 91st Street have accessible units?
No, 10 East 91st Street does not have accessible units.
Does 10 East 91st Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 10 East 91st Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10 East 91st Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 10 East 91st Street does not have units with air conditioning.
