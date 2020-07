Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished in unit laundry stainless steel air conditioning bathtub carpet ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage fireplace granite counters garbage disposal hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse 24hr gym internet access dogs allowed cats allowed alarm system business center conference room concierge elevator parking 24hr maintenance bike storage garage guest parking lobby package receiving pet friendly

Avalon offers furnished and unfurnished 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments. Located in Bronxville, NY across from the Bronxville Metro North Train Station, Avalon Bronxville has a great location, award winning customer service and some of the finest amenities. Apartments feature airy floorplans, washer/dryer in each home, spacious closets, and stainless steel appliances. Community includes a fully equipped fitness center, clubroom and kitchen with wiFi, and professional on-site management.