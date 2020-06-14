103 Apartments for rent in Bronxville, NY with hardwood floors

Apartment List
Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Bronxville renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, ... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:00pm
7 Units Available
Avalon Bronxville
125 Parkway Rd, Bronxville, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$4,595
1160 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$8,399
1994 sqft
Only moments from the shopping and dining along Pondfield Road, this community offers residents and onsite concierge, pool, clubhouse and 24-hour gym. Apartments feature stainless steel appliances and fireplaces.

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
65 Avon Road
65 Avon Road, Bronxville, NY
3 Bedrooms
$10,000
2840 sqft
Attractive Bronxville Village split-level home for rent, offering a great lay-out and terrific views.
Results within 1 mile of Bronxville
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
8 Units Available
Quarry Place
64 Midland Pl, Tuckahoe, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$4,249
1267 sqft
At Quarry Place at Tuckahoe we offer spacious one- and two- bedroom apartment homes that feature stylish, top-of-the-line features and finishes. Elevated by an impressive collection of amenities, this is a home designed for the lifestyle you love.

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
1 Oak Ave
1 Oak Avenue, Tuckahoe, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
Convertible 2 bedrooms into 3 bedrooms - Property Id: 300625 Best of Westchester County 2 blocks from the Tuckahoe train station.

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
North Side
1 Unit Available
300 Hayward Ave 2Y
300 Hayward Ave, Mount Vernon, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,650
3 Bedrooms
Ask
1 Bedroom in Fleetwood! - Property Id: 294825 Due to the Coronavirus Pandemic, we will be now only be accepting appointment requests and applications online.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
North Side
1 Unit Available
777 N Macquesten Pkwy 501
777 North Macquesten Parkway, Mount Vernon, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom in Fleetwood - Property Id: 290636 Due to the Coronavirus Pandemic, we will be now only be accepting appointment requests and applications online.

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
North Side
1 Unit Available
630 Gramatan Ave GRB
630 Gramatan Avenue, Mount Vernon, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedroom in Fleetwood! - Property Id: 267301 Due to the Coronavirus Pandemic, we will be now only be accepting appointment requests and applications online.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
4 Consulate Drive
4 Consulate Drive, Tuckahoe, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,150
700 sqft
Beautiful, Sunny, Spacious one bedroom Condo, in a well maintained building & complex with security guard at front gate. Update kitchen, quartz counter-tops & Stainless Steel appliances, updated bathroom, Wood laminate floors throughout.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
10 Alden Place
10 Alden Place, Mount Vernon, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,100
950 sqft
Fabulous Two Bedroom Alden Place Apartment. This Bronxville PO, Mount Vernon School District, two bedroom apartment is a five minute walk to Bronxville shops, dining and the Metro North station.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
50 Columbus Avenue
50 Columbus Ave, Tuckahoe, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,200
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
One bedroom sun-filled apartment with hard wood floors in sought after Tower Club building where you can enjoy an indoor pool, racketball court, exercise room, men and woman's steam and sauna rooms, tennis court, community room and 24 hour concierge.

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
North Side
1 Unit Available
415 Gramatan Avenue
415 Gramatan Avenue, Mount Vernon, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,500
750 sqft
A MUST SEE one (1) bedroom Co-op apartment in the Fleetwood section of Mount Vernon. This apartment has a large 1 bedroom with a large living room that can be separated for the use of a dining area. Original hardwood floors.

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
111 Sagamore Road
111 Sagamore Road, Tuckahoe, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,550
950 sqft
Why not make this your next home... This lovely lower level 2 bedroom unit in well maintained walk-up building is bright & over sized comes with fabulous south west views. Kitchen, bath updated, refinished hardwood floors,freshly painted.

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
North Side
1 Unit Available
150 Primrose Avenue
150 Primrose Avenue, Mount Vernon, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located? ONLY 2 Short Blocks to Gramatan (Mt Vernon/Fleetwood MAIN Drag) then a quick 2-3 minute walk to the Hamlet of Fleetwood = Shops, CVS, Metro North, Banks, Houses of Worship, Park, Restaurants, Dr Offices..

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
North Side
1 Unit Available
680 N Terrace Avenue
680 North Terrace Avenue, Mount Vernon, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,695
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Terrific Renovated One Bedroom Apartment in the Heart of Fleetwood Walk to Everything in this Vibrant Section of Mount Vernon Great Shops & Stores Excellent Restaurants Fun Nightlife Train to Midtown Manhattan is a Stone's Throw Away

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Southeast Yonkers
1 Unit Available
800 Bronx River Road
800 Bronx River Rd, Yonkers, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,850
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Totally Renovated Sponsor Unit! No Board Approval Required! Brand New Kitchen & Bathroom! Beautiful hardwood floors , Commuters dream! Walk to Metro North & Shops! Convenient to all major parkways! Minutes away from The Cross County Mall, as well as

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
22 Pleasant Place
22 Pleasant Place, Tuckahoe, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
1100 sqft
Located just a 5 minute walk to the Tuckahoe train station, this renovated 3 bedroom apartment has new windows, hardwood floors. New kitchen with quartz countertops, new wood cabinetry and stainless steel appliances.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Southeast Yonkers
1 Unit Available
1360 Midland
1360 Midland Ave, Yonkers, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,895
725 sqft
Welcome to Fleetwood Acres a gatehouse community in a park like setting. This one bedroom located on the top floor has wonderful Natural Light in every room and treetop views.

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Southeast Yonkers
1 Unit Available
35 Bronxville Glen Drive
35 Bronxville Glen Drive, Yonkers, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,250
850 sqft
Sought after spacious 1 bed Condo rental in Bronxville Glen with large private balcony off living room in 24-7 gated community.

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Lawrence Park
1 Unit Available
114 Texas Ave.
114 Texas Ave, Yonkers, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
1000 sqft
Newly renovated and spacious 2 bedroom apartment available in Bronxville, within a short walking distance to Fleetwood and Bronxville Metro North train stations. The apartment was recently completely gut renovated.
Results within 5 miles of Bronxville
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 04:15pm
Downtown Yonkers
15 Units Available
Hudson Park North
1 Alexander St, Yonkers, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,658
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,879
1100 sqft
Stylish apartments with granite counters, in-unit laundry, and views of NYC. Garage parking available. Work out at the fitness center. Close to Yonkers Brewing Company. Easy access to I-87.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
15 Units Available
The Danforth at Dobbs Ferry
100 Danforth, Dobbs Ferry, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,920
859 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,854
1271 sqft
Just 25 miles from Manhattan, and near new shopping and entertainment. Many interior upgrades, including floor-to-ceiling windows, chef-inspired kitchens and walk-in closets. On-site fitness center, entertainment lounge and lavish pool.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 04:15pm
Downtown Yonkers
12 Units Available
River Club at Hudson Park
1 Alexander St., Yonkers, NY
Studio
$1,698
476 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,345
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:00pm
Downtown Yonkers
84 Units Available
Avalon Yonkers
79 Alexander Street, Yonkers, NY
Studio
$1,770
526 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,150
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,980
1152 sqft
Avalon Yonkers offers furnished and unfurnished studio, one and two bedroom apartment homes for lease, with furnished layouts available.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
Downtown New Rochelle
102 Units Available
360 Huguenot
360 Huguenot St, New Rochelle, NY
Studio
$1,911
528 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,100
718 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,245
1079 sqft
360 signifies more than just the address. With stunning views of the Long Island Sound, Westchester County and the Manhattan Skyline - 360 degrees of beautiful views surround these quality homes of high design.
City Guide for Bronxville, NY

When you think of Bronxville, the first word that pops into your mind is luxury. This small village has a frenetic nightlife and plenty of things to do. Not to mention the amazing architecture dating back to the pre-World War II ranking it one of the oldest and more historic villages.

Located in the state of New York with a population of 6323, Bronxville is a mecca for those looking to balance the high-class of The Big Apple with a more peaceful life. Though, balancing charming with cutting-edge comes with a high bill. Some may find it hard to believe that a village with a total land of 1 square mile is ranked as one of the most expensive places to live in US, but it's true. So, take your wallet packed full with money and cards and let's find you a 2 bedroom apartment for rent. Or would you prefer something smaller? See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Bronxville, NY

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Bronxville renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

