136 Apartments for rent in Bronxville, NY with parking
When you think of Bronxville, the first word that pops into your mind is luxury. This small village has a frenetic nightlife and plenty of things to do. Not to mention the amazing architecture dating back to the pre-World War II ranking it one of the oldest and more historic villages.
Located in the state of New York with a population of 6323, Bronxville is a mecca for those looking to balance the high-class of The Big Apple with a more peaceful life. Though, balancing charming with cutting-edge comes with a high bill. Some may find it hard to believe that a village with a total land of 1 square mile is ranked as one of the most expensive places to live in US, but it's true. So, take your wallet packed full with money and cards and let's find you a 2 bedroom apartment for rent. Or would you prefer something smaller? See more
Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Bronxville apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.
Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.
Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.
If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.
Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.
Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.
Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.