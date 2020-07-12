Apartment List
136 Apartments for rent in Bronxville, NY with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Bronxville apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a pr... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
8 Units Available
Avalon Bronxville
125 Parkway Rd, Bronxville, NY
1 Bedroom
$3,855
892 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,430
1160 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$6,267
1994 sqft
Only moments from the shopping and dining along Pondfield Road, this community offers residents and onsite concierge, pool, clubhouse and 24-hour gym. Apartments feature stainless steel appliances and fireplaces.

1 of 32

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
65 Avon Road
65 Avon Road, Bronxville, NY
3 Bedrooms
$10,000
2840 sqft
Attractive Bronxville Village split-level home for rent, offering a great lay-out and terrific views.

1 of 17

Last updated July 24 at 10:21pm
1 Unit Available
1 Cedar Street
1 Cedar Street, Bronxville, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,185
500 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Charming pied de terre in the center of the village in pre-war building with access via front entrance or private entrance. Premier location - near shops, restaurants, movies, school, park and train. Parking Permit $230 Yearly. Village Lots.
Results within 1 mile of Bronxville
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
8 Units Available
Quarry Place
64 Midland Pl, Tuckahoe, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$4,291
1267 sqft
At Quarry Place at Tuckahoe we offer spacious one- and two- bedroom apartment homes that feature stylish, top-of-the-line features and finishes. Elevated by an impressive collection of amenities, this is a home designed for the lifestyle you love.

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
North Side
777 N Macquesten Pkwy 501
777 North Macquesten Parkway, Mount Vernon, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom in Fleetwood - Property Id: 290636 Due to the Coronavirus Pandemic, we will be now only be accepting appointment requests and applications online.

1 of 6

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
North Side
150 Primrose Avenue
150 Primrose Avenue, Mount Vernon, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located? ONLY 2 Short Blocks to Gramatan (Mt Vernon/Fleetwood MAIN Drag) then a quick 2-3 minute walk to the Hamlet of Fleetwood = Shops, CVS, Metro North, Banks, Houses of Worship, Park, Restaurants, Dr Offices..

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
North Side
40 Fleetwood Avenue
40 Fleetwood Avenue, Mount Vernon, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
950 sqft
Comfortable, spacious and bright 2BR apartment for rent in Fleetwood. Living Room, Dining area, Kitchen, two bedrooms and a bath. In good condition. Recently painted. New Stove. Bath updated.

1 of 34

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
110 Sagamore Road
110 Sagamore Road, Tuckahoe, NY
3 Bedrooms
$4,975
1750 sqft
Mint Condition 21st century 3 bedroom 4 bath townhouse on the Bronxville/Tuckahoe border. Easy access to both villages. Ultra convenient to metro rail at either train station.

1 of 21

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
Southeast Yonkers
1374 Midland Avenue
1374 Midland Avenue, Yonkers, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,300
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Delightful 1BR/1BA condo unit freshly painted in sought after 24/7 staffed gated complex.

1 of 26

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
North Side
445 Gramatan
445 Gramatan Avenue, Mount Vernon, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,875
950 sqft
This is a 4th floor walk up in very nicely maintained building close to shops and transportation. One assigned parking spot included in monthly rent.

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
10 Alden Place
10 Alden Place, Mount Vernon, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
950 sqft
Fabulous Two Bedroom Alden Place Apartment. PLEASE NOTE: Landlord is offering a 13 month lease with One Month Free. This offer expires on July 31, 2020.

1 of 30

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
2 Consulate Drive
2 Consulate Drive, Tuckahoe, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,850
1056 sqft
Unit is vacant and can be shown following Covid - 19 guidelines. Masks and gloves must be worn. Great 2 bedroom 2 bath in gated complex with pool walking distance to Metro North.

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
22 Pleasant Place
22 Pleasant Place, Tuckahoe, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1100 sqft
Located just a 5 minute walk to the Tuckahoe train station, this renovated 3 bedroom apartment has new windows, hardwood floors. New kitchen with quartz countertops, new wood cabinetry and stainless steel appliances.

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
51 Highland Avenue
51 Highland Avenue, Eastchester, NY
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
1700 sqft
The perfect home for those looking for a large outdoor space just in time for summer! The gorgeous, deep yard is perfect for playing and summer entertaining.

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
4 Consulate Drive
4 Consulate Drive, Tuckahoe, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,150
700 sqft
Beautiful, Sunny, Spacious one bedroom Condo, in a well maintained building & complex with security guard at front gate. Update kitchen, quartz counter-tops & Stainless Steel appliances, updated bathroom, Wood laminate floors throughout.

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
520 First Avenue
520 First Avenue, Pelham, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1325 sqft
Please qualify your client. Credit must be above 700+ . NTN application will be required. Owner does live on first floor. Renters insurance required.

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
North Side
680 N Terrace Avenue
680 North Terrace Avenue, Mount Vernon, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,795
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Terrific Renovated One Bedroom Apartment in the Heart of Fleetwood Walk to Everything in this Vibrant Section of Mount Vernon Great Shops & Stores Excellent Restaurants Fun Nightlife Train to Midtown Manhattan is a Stone's Throw Away

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
40 Fairview Avenue
40 Fairview Avenue, Tuckahoe, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,250
945 sqft
Large 1 bedroom with hardwood floors in the heart of Tuckahoe with tons of natural light. Living Room, Dining Room/Office, Bedroom with large custom closet. Second floor walk-up. Walk to Metro North, shops and restaurants.

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
Northeast Yonkers
86 Massitoa Road
86 Massitoa Road, Yonkers, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,900
1532 sqft
Welcome to this beautiful stone front California ranch home. Located at the end of a quiet cul-de-sac, this house is meticulously kept and will be ready to move-in by August.

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
31 Fairview Avenue
31 Fairview Avenue, Tuckahoe, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,900
750 sqft
Bright & Spacious One Bedroom unit in the Heart of Tuckahoe. Features include brand new kitchen and bath, large living room/dining room combo, private laundry in unit.

1 of 23

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1 Oak Ave
1 Oak Avenue, Tuckahoe, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
3 beds/1.5 baths!parking/All-Incl.2 blocks TRAIN! - Property Id: 300625 Best of Westchester County 2 blocks from the Tuckahoe train station.

1 of 31

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
North Side
371 Hayward Avenue
371 Hayward Avenue, Mount Vernon, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,750
1425 sqft
A beautiful and meticulously maintained apartment for rent on a private road. This two bedroom lives like a three-bedroom and is located on a cul-de-sac.

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
Northeast Yonkers
4 Sadore Lane
4 Sadore Ln, Yonkers, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,650
800 sqft
This is a lovely apartment that is close to all transportation, shopping, parks and schools There is no parking This is a first floor unit and area rugs can be used! All wood floors. The unit will be cleaned and the air conditioner will be replaced.

1 of 30

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
North Side
70 Frederick Place
70 Frederick Place, Mount Vernon, NY
6 Bedrooms
$5,900
3458 sqft
Located in one of the nicest streets of Mount Vernon, a short walking distance to the Fleetwood train station, this charming colonial house has a lot to offer. As you walk in, you are welcomed by a spacious foyer.
City Guide for Bronxville, NY

When you think of Bronxville, the first word that pops into your mind is luxury. This small village has a frenetic nightlife and plenty of things to do. Not to mention the amazing architecture dating back to the pre-World War II ranking it one of the oldest and more historic villages.

Located in the state of New York with a population of 6323, Bronxville is a mecca for those looking to balance the high-class of The Big Apple with a more peaceful life. Though, balancing charming with cutting-edge comes with a high bill. Some may find it hard to believe that a village with a total land of 1 square mile is ranked as one of the most expensive places to live in US, but it's true. So, take your wallet packed full with money and cards and let's find you a 2 bedroom apartment for rent. Or would you prefer something smaller? See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Bronxville, NY

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Bronxville apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

