/
/
/
pet friendly apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 6:36 AM
163 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Bronxville, NY
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
8 Units Available
Avalon Bronxville
125 Parkway Rd, Bronxville, NY
1 Bedroom
$3,855
892 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,430
1160 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$6,267
1994 sqft
Only moments from the shopping and dining along Pondfield Road, this community offers residents and onsite concierge, pool, clubhouse and 24-hour gym. Apartments feature stainless steel appliances and fireplaces.
Results within 1 mile of Bronxville
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
8 Units Available
Quarry Place
64 Midland Pl, Tuckahoe, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$4,291
1267 sqft
At Quarry Place at Tuckahoe we offer spacious one- and two- bedroom apartment homes that feature stylish, top-of-the-line features and finishes. Elevated by an impressive collection of amenities, this is a home designed for the lifestyle you love.
1 of 21
Last updated July 13 at 05:50am
1 Unit Available
Southeast Yonkers
1374 Midland Avenue
1374 Midland Avenue, Yonkers, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,300
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Delightful 1BR/1BA condo unit freshly painted in sought after 24/7 staffed gated complex.
1 of 6
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
North Side
300 Hayward Ave 2Y
300 Hayward Ave, Mount Vernon, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,650
3 Bedrooms
Ask
1 Bedroom in Fleetwood! - Property Id: 294825 Due to the Coronavirus Pandemic, we will be now only be accepting appointment requests and applications online.
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
North Side
472 Gramatan Ave 1EE
472 Gramatan Avenue, Mount Vernon, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,500
800 sqft
1 Bedroom Co-op Rental in Fleetwood - Property Id: 213417 Due to the Coronavirus Pandemic, we will be now only be accepting appointment requests and applications online.
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Lawrence Park
43 Bronxville Rd 1DO
43 Bronxville Rd, Yonkers, NY
Studio
$1,325
Great Studio! - Property Id: 292073 Great value in a great location! Super cute studio apartment! Heat and water included! Laundry in complex! Good income and credit required! Broker fee applies to this rental! Pet fees apply as well!.
1 of 8
Last updated July 13 at 05:50am
1 Unit Available
31 Fairview Avenue
31 Fairview Avenue, Tuckahoe, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,900
750 sqft
Bright & Spacious One Bedroom unit in the Heart of Tuckahoe. Features include brand new kitchen and bath, large living room/dining room combo, private laundry in unit.
1 of 7
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
North Side
630 Gramatan Ave GRB
630 Gramatan Avenue, Mount Vernon, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedroom in Fleetwood! - Property Id: 267301 Due to the Coronavirus Pandemic, we will be now only be accepting appointment requests and applications online.
1 of 31
Last updated July 13 at 05:50am
1 Unit Available
15 Tuckahoe Avenue
15 Tuckahoe Avenue, Eastchester, NY
6 Bedrooms
$4,900
2700 sqft
Very charming home includes second kitchen, full bathroom, living room, and two bedrooms on the ground floor.
1 of 33
Last updated July 13 at 05:50am
1 Unit Available
Lawrence Park
120 Bronxville Road
120 Bronxville Rd, Yonkers, NY
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$4,995
3055 sqft
5 Bedrooms
Ask
Commuters dream /pet friendly! Move into a totally renovated 4 level Tudor home with 5 bedrooms and 3 1/2 bathrooms. Large fenced-in backyard.
Results within 5 miles of Bronxville
Verified
1 of 44
Last updated July 13 at 06:11am
$
26 Units Available
Downtown Yonkers
Apex Hudson Riverfront
20 Water Grant St, Yonkers, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,855
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,609
1127 sqft
Set on a 3.7-acre property, this modern community offers updates throughout. Onsite amenities include a golf simulator, pool, and outdoor courtyard. Interiors feature quartz countertops and energy-efficient, stainless steel appliances.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
85 Units Available
Downtown New Rochelle
360 Huguenot
360 Huguenot St, New Rochelle, NY
Studio
$2,200
528 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,730
718 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,575
1079 sqft
360 signifies more than just the address. With stunning views of the Long Island Sound, Westchester County and the Manhattan Skyline - 360 degrees of beautiful views surround these quality homes of high design.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
98 Units Available
Downtown Yonkers
Avalon Yonkers
79 Alexander Street, Yonkers, NY
Studio
$1,620
526 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,050
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,805
1152 sqft
Avalon Yonkers offers furnished and unfurnished studio, one and two bedroom apartment homes for lease, with furnished layouts available.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
14 Units Available
Downtown Yonkers
River Club at Hudson Park
1 Alexander St., Yonkers, NY
Studio
$1,690
476 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,396
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,893
944 sqft
We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
11 Units Available
Downtown Yonkers
Hudson Park South
1 Alexander St., Yonkers, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,074
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,748
1112 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available.
Verified
1 of 42
Last updated July 13 at 03:32am
26 Units Available
Downtown New Rochelle
Halstead Station
255 Huguenot St, New Rochelle, NY
Studio
$1,538
449 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,109
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,262
1121 sqft
A 25-story high-rise building houses luxurious one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments. Within walking distance to the New Rochelle Transit Station, where commute to NYC is less than 30 minutes.
Verified
1 of 43
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
96 Units Available
Downtown Yonkers
Sawyer Place
55 Main Street, Yonkers, NY
Studio
$1,692
512 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,135
702 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,922
1097 sqft
Discover a higher level of luxury living at Sawyer Place, exceptionally-designed apartments rising in the heart of Yonkers.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
13 Units Available
Downtown Yonkers
Hudson Park North
1 Alexander St, Yonkers, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,658
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,554
1100 sqft
Stylish apartments with granite counters, in-unit laundry, and views of NYC. Garage parking available. Work out at the fitness center. Close to Yonkers Brewing Company. Easy access to I-87.
Verified
1 of 42
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
11 Units Available
The Danforth at Dobbs Ferry
100 Danforth, Dobbs Ferry, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,920
859 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,854
1280 sqft
Just 25 miles from Manhattan, and near new shopping and entertainment. Many interior upgrades, including floor-to-ceiling windows, chef-inspired kitchens and walk-in closets. On-site fitness center, entertainment lounge and lavish pool.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
11 Units Available
Downtown New Rochelle
The Printhouse
165 Huguenot Street, New Rochelle, NY
Studio
$2,095
502 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,357
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,867
1048 sqft
WE ARE OPEN FOR TOURS! Contact us today to schedule an in person tour and find your new apartment home at The Printhouse in New Rochelle.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 18 at 09:29pm
1 Unit Available
Downtown New Rochelle
The Lombardi
11 Park Pl, New Rochelle, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1090 sqft
“The Lombardi” is named for the town of Guardia Lombardi, in Avellino, Italy. The town was built between 595 and 600 A.D. by warriors from southern Sweden.
1 of 30
Last updated July 13 at 05:50am
1 Unit Available
5 Gould Avenue
5 Gould Avenue, Dobbs Ferry, NY
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
2035 sqft
Available for September 1st occupancy Gorgeous 3/4 BR 2 1/2 Baths young Colonial Home with a deck, large patio & yard. It's on dead end street.
1 of 16
Last updated July 13 at 05:50am
1 Unit Available
Southeast Yonkers
269 First Street
269 First Street, Yonkers, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,600
725 sqft
One of a kind mint condition apartment! Updated cherry wood kitchen complete with dishwasher, washer and dryer, gleaming hardwood floors throughout. Must see to appreciate.
1 of 7
Last updated July 13 at 05:50am
1 Unit Available
Downtown New Rochelle
20 Burling Lane
20 Burling Ln, New Rochelle, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,850
1731 sqft
The Millennia is less than one block away from the NR Train Station, accessible via pedestrian bridge. It is also one block from Montefiore Hospital and entrances to I-95.
Similar Pages
Bronxville 1 BedroomsBronxville 2 BedroomsBronxville 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsBronxville 3 BedroomsBronxville Apartments with Balcony
Bronxville Apartments with GarageBronxville Apartments with GymBronxville Apartments with Hardwood FloorsBronxville Apartments with ParkingBronxville Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
New York, NYBrooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJStamford, CTYonkers, NYNew Rochelle, NYWest New York, NJHackensack, NJWhite Plains, NYUnion City, NJ
Englewood, NJFort Lee, NJEdgewater, NJWestwood, NJGlen Cove, NYLodi, NJWoodcliff Lake, NJGuttenberg, NJHartsdale, NYNorth New Hyde Park, NYCliffside Park, NJGarden City, NY