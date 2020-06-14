/
/
/
1 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 8:19 PM
186 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Bronxville, NY
1 of 17
Last updated July 24 at 10:21pm
1 Unit Available
1 Cedar Street
1 Cedar Street, Bronxville, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,185
500 sqft
Charming pied de terre in the center of the village in pre-war building with access via front entrance or private entrance. Premier location - near shops, restaurants, movies, school, park and train. Parking Permit $230 Yearly. Village Lots.
Results within 1 mile of Bronxville
1 of 6
Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
North Side
1 Unit Available
300 Hayward Ave 2Y
300 Hayward Ave, Mount Vernon, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,650
1 Bedroom in Fleetwood! - Property Id: 294825 Due to the Coronavirus Pandemic, we will be now only be accepting appointment requests and applications online.
1 of 9
Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
North Side
1 Unit Available
472 Gramatan Ave 1EE
472 Gramatan Avenue, Mount Vernon, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,500
800 sqft
1 Bedroom Co-op Rental in Fleetwood - Property Id: 213417 Due to the Coronavirus Pandemic, we will be now only be accepting appointment requests and applications online.
1 of 19
Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
1 Unit Available
4 Consulate Drive
4 Consulate Drive, Tuckahoe, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,150
700 sqft
Beautiful, Sunny, Spacious one bedroom Condo, in a well maintained building & complex with security guard at front gate. Update kitchen, quartz counter-tops & Stainless Steel appliances, updated bathroom, Wood laminate floors throughout.
1 of 13
Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
1 Unit Available
50 Columbus Avenue
50 Columbus Ave, Tuckahoe, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,200
700 sqft
One bedroom sun-filled apartment with hard wood floors in sought after Tower Club building where you can enjoy an indoor pool, racketball court, exercise room, men and woman's steam and sauna rooms, tennis court, community room and 24 hour concierge.
1 of 7
Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
North Side
1 Unit Available
415 Gramatan Avenue
415 Gramatan Avenue, Mount Vernon, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,500
750 sqft
A MUST SEE one (1) bedroom Co-op apartment in the Fleetwood section of Mount Vernon. This apartment has a large 1 bedroom with a large living room that can be separated for the use of a dining area. Original hardwood floors.
1 of 15
Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
North Side
1 Unit Available
680 N Terrace Avenue
680 North Terrace Avenue, Mount Vernon, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,695
725 sqft
Terrific Renovated One Bedroom Apartment in the Heart of Fleetwood Walk to Everything in this Vibrant Section of Mount Vernon Great Shops & Stores Excellent Restaurants Fun Nightlife Train to Midtown Manhattan is a Stone's Throw Away
1 of 19
Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
Southeast Yonkers
1 Unit Available
800 Bronx River Road
800 Bronx River Rd, Yonkers, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,850
775 sqft
Totally Renovated Sponsor Unit! No Board Approval Required! Brand New Kitchen & Bathroom! Beautiful hardwood floors , Commuters dream! Walk to Metro North & Shops! Convenient to all major parkways! Minutes away from The Cross County Mall, as well as
1 of 21
Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
Southeast Yonkers
1 Unit Available
1374 Midland Avenue
1374 Midland Avenue, Yonkers, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,300
800 sqft
Delightful 1BR/1BA condo unit freshly painted in sought after 24/7 staffed gated complex.
1 of 18
Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
Southeast Yonkers
1 Unit Available
1360 Midland
1360 Midland Ave, Yonkers, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,895
725 sqft
Welcome to Fleetwood Acres a gatehouse community in a park like setting. This one bedroom located on the top floor has wonderful Natural Light in every room and treetop views.
1 of 25
Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
Southeast Yonkers
1 Unit Available
35 Bronxville Glen Drive
35 Bronxville Glen Drive, Yonkers, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,250
850 sqft
Sought after spacious 1 bed Condo rental in Bronxville Glen with large private balcony off living room in 24-7 gated community.
Results within 5 miles of Bronxville
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 14 at 08:15pm
Downtown Yonkers
15 Units Available
Hudson Park North
1 Alexander St, Yonkers, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,658
800 sqft
Stylish apartments with granite counters, in-unit laundry, and views of NYC. Garage parking available. Work out at the fitness center. Close to Yonkers Brewing Company. Easy access to I-87.
Verified
1 of 43
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Downtown Yonkers
102 Units Available
Sawyer Place
55 Main Street, Yonkers, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,112
702 sqft
Discover a higher level of luxury living at Sawyer Place, exceptionally-designed apartments rising in the heart of Yonkers.
Verified
1 of 44
Last updated June 14 at 05:54pm
Downtown Yonkers
23 Units Available
Apex Hudson Riverfront
20 Water Grant St, Yonkers, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,779
854 sqft
Set on a 3.7-acre property, this modern community offers updates throughout. Onsite amenities include a golf simulator, pool, and outdoor courtyard. Interiors feature quartz countertops and energy-efficient, stainless steel appliances.
Verified
1 of 42
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
15 Units Available
The Danforth at Dobbs Ferry
100 Danforth, Dobbs Ferry, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,920
859 sqft
Just 25 miles from Manhattan, and near new shopping and entertainment. Many interior upgrades, including floor-to-ceiling windows, chef-inspired kitchens and walk-in closets. On-site fitness center, entertainment lounge and lavish pool.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 14 at 08:15pm
Downtown Yonkers
12 Units Available
River Club at Hudson Park
1 Alexander St., Yonkers, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,345
815 sqft
We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 14 at 12:00pm
Downtown Yonkers
84 Units Available
Avalon Yonkers
79 Alexander Street, Yonkers, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,150
784 sqft
Avalon Yonkers offers furnished and unfurnished studio, one and two bedroom apartment homes for lease, with furnished layouts available.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 14 at 08:15pm
Downtown Yonkers
11 Units Available
Hudson Park South
1 Alexander St., Yonkers, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,079
811 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available.
Verified
1 of 42
Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
Downtown New Rochelle
32 Units Available
Halstead Station
255 Huguenot St, New Rochelle, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,941
741 sqft
A 25-story high-rise building houses luxurious one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments. Within walking distance to the New Rochelle Transit Station, where commute to NYC is less than 30 minutes.
Verified
1 of 2
Last updated June 11 at 05:38pm
2 Units Available
Drake House
207 Drake Avenue, New Rochelle, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,849
Convenient Westchester location just 30 minutes from Manhattan via the Metro North Rail. Smoke-free building with elevator and extra storage. Units with full appliances and hardwood floors.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
Downtown New Rochelle
102 Units Available
360 Huguenot
360 Huguenot St, New Rochelle, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,100
718 sqft
360 signifies more than just the address. With stunning views of the Long Island Sound, Westchester County and the Manhattan Skyline - 360 degrees of beautiful views surround these quality homes of high design.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Downtown New Rochelle
8 Units Available
The Printhouse
165 Huguenot Street, New Rochelle, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,392
707 sqft
In light of the COVID-19 outbreak, Alliance Residential is committed to doing our part to maintain the health of our residents and associates. As such, we are opting to no longer conduct business face-to-face at our communities.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 12:46am
Getty Square
Contact for Availability
Glenwood Gardens
95-117 Ravine Ave, Yonkers, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,550
648 sqft
Located in the Yonkers Waterfront District, near Hudson River. Renovated historical building with on-site laundry, elevator access and reserved parking. Apartments offer hardwood floors, bright interiors, modern kitchens.
1 of 8
Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Downtown New Rochelle
1 Unit Available
175 Centre avenue 2B
175 Centre Avenue, New Rochelle, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,800
800 sqft
Unit 2B Available 07/01/20 Bright Large One Bedroom Apartment for Rent - Property Id: 300899 Large bright 1 bedroom apartment, 2nd floor walk up, Walking distance to town and train station, No pets, No Smoking, Heat and Hot Water Included, Parking
Similar Pages
Bronxville Apartments with BalconyBronxville Apartments with GarageBronxville Apartments with GymBronxville Apartments with Parking
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
New York, NYBrooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJStamford, CTYonkers, NYNew Rochelle, NYWest New York, NJHackensack, NJWhite Plains, NYUnion City, NJ
Englewood, NJFort Lee, NJEdgewater, NJWestwood, NJGlen Cove, NYLodi, NJWoodcliff Lake, NJGuttenberg, NJHartsdale, NYNorth New Hyde Park, NYCliffside Park, NJGarden City, NY