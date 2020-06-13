Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 7:40 PM

155 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Bronxville, NY

Finding an apartment in Bronxville that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your d... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
7 Units Available
Avalon Bronxville
125 Parkway Rd, Bronxville, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$4,595
1160 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$8,379
1994 sqft
Only moments from the shopping and dining along Pondfield Road, this community offers residents and onsite concierge, pool, clubhouse and 24-hour gym. Apartments feature stainless steel appliances and fireplaces.
Results within 1 mile of Bronxville
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
$
8 Units Available
Quarry Place
64 Midland Pl, Tuckahoe, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$4,249
1267 sqft
At Quarry Place at Tuckahoe we offer spacious one- and two- bedroom apartment homes that feature stylish, top-of-the-line features and finishes. Elevated by an impressive collection of amenities, this is a home designed for the lifestyle you love.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
North Side
1 Unit Available
472 Gramatan Ave 1EE
472 Gramatan Avenue, Mount Vernon, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,500
800 sqft
1 Bedroom Co-op Rental in Fleetwood - Property Id: 213417 Due to the Coronavirus Pandemic, we will be now only be accepting appointment requests and applications online.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
North Side
1 Unit Available
630 Gramatan Ave GRB
630 Gramatan Avenue, Mount Vernon, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedroom in Fleetwood! - Property Id: 267301 Due to the Coronavirus Pandemic, we will be now only be accepting appointment requests and applications online.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Northeast Yonkers
1 Unit Available
3 Sadore Ln
3 Sadore Ln, Yonkers, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1425 sqft
Spacious Apartment - Property Id: 297712 A spacious 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, living room, dining room, kitchen, and foyer are. Freshly painted. Desired area in Yonkers.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
North Side
1 Unit Available
300 Hayward Ave 2Y
300 Hayward Ave, Mount Vernon, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,650
3 Bedrooms
Ask
1 Bedroom in Fleetwood! - Property Id: 294825 Due to the Coronavirus Pandemic, we will be now only be accepting appointment requests and applications online.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Lawrence Park
1 Unit Available
43 Bronxville Rd 1DO
43 Bronxville Rd, Yonkers, NY
Studio
$1,325
Unit 1DO Available 07/01/20 Great Studio! - Property Id: 292073 Great value in a great location! Super cute studio apartment! Heat and water included! Laundry in complex! Good income and credit required! Broker fee applies to this rental! Pet fees

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Northeast Yonkers
1 Unit Available
2 Sadore Ln
2 Sadore Ln, Yonkers, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
950 sqft
Bright and very clean 2 bedroom apartment - Property Id: 285756 Bright and clean two-bedroom apartment off Central Park Avenue with recently renovated kitchen and all stainless steel appliances. Ten minute drive to St.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
50 Columbus Avenue
50 Columbus Ave, Tuckahoe, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,200
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
One bedroom sun-filled apartment with hard wood floors in sought after Tower Club building where you can enjoy an indoor pool, racketball court, exercise room, men and woman's steam and sauna rooms, tennis court, community room and 24 hour concierge.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Southeast Yonkers
1 Unit Available
1374 Midland Avenue
1374 Midland Avenue, Yonkers, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,300
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Delightful 1BR/1BA condo unit freshly painted in sought after 24/7 staffed gated complex.
Results within 5 miles of Bronxville
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
Downtown New Rochelle
103 Units Available
360 Huguenot
360 Huguenot St, New Rochelle, NY
Studio
$1,911
528 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,100
718 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,245
1079 sqft
360 signifies more than just the address. With stunning views of the Long Island Sound, Westchester County and the Manhattan Skyline - 360 degrees of beautiful views surround these quality homes of high design.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Downtown Yonkers
103 Units Available
Sawyer Place
55 Main Street, Yonkers, NY
Studio
$1,885
512 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,112
702 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,158
1097 sqft
Discover a higher level of luxury living at Sawyer Place, exceptionally-designed apartments rising in the heart of Yonkers.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
Downtown Yonkers
15 Units Available
Hudson Park North
1 Alexander St, Yonkers, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,658
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,879
1100 sqft
Stylish apartments with granite counters, in-unit laundry, and views of NYC. Garage parking available. Work out at the fitness center. Close to Yonkers Brewing Company. Easy access to I-87.
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated June 13 at 05:55pm
Downtown Yonkers
24 Units Available
Apex Hudson Riverfront
20 Water Grant St, Yonkers, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,779
854 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,685
1158 sqft
Set on a 3.7-acre property, this modern community offers updates throughout. Onsite amenities include a golf simulator, pool, and outdoor courtyard. Interiors feature quartz countertops and energy-efficient, stainless steel appliances.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
Downtown Yonkers
11 Units Available
Hudson Park South
1 Alexander St., Yonkers, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,079
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated June 13 at 07:40pm
Downtown New Rochelle
33 Units Available
Halstead Station
255 Huguenot St, New Rochelle, NY
Studio
$1,622
449 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,891
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,443
1121 sqft
A 25-story high-rise building houses luxurious one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments. Within walking distance to the New Rochelle Transit Station, where commute to NYC is less than 30 minutes.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
Downtown Yonkers
12 Units Available
River Club at Hudson Park
1 Alexander St., Yonkers, NY
Studio
$1,698
476 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,345
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
Downtown Yonkers
84 Units Available
Avalon Yonkers
79 Alexander Street, Yonkers, NY
Studio
$1,770
526 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,150
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,980
1152 sqft
Avalon Yonkers offers furnished and unfurnished studio, one and two bedroom apartment homes for lease, with furnished layouts available.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Downtown New Rochelle
8 Units Available
The Printhouse
165 Huguenot Street, New Rochelle, NY
Studio
$1,938
502 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,392
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,066
1048 sqft
In light of the COVID-19 outbreak, Alliance Residential is committed to doing our part to maintain the health of our residents and associates. As such, we are opting to no longer conduct business face-to-face at our communities.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
14 Units Available
The Danforth at Dobbs Ferry
100 Danforth, Dobbs Ferry, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,920
859 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,854
1271 sqft
Just 25 miles from Manhattan, and near new shopping and entertainment. Many interior upgrades, including floor-to-ceiling windows, chef-inspired kitchens and walk-in closets. On-site fitness center, entertainment lounge and lavish pool.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated May 14 at 05:13pm
Downtown New Rochelle
2 Units Available
The Lombardi
11 Park Pl, New Rochelle, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1090 sqft
“The Lombardi” is named for the town of Guardia Lombardi, in Avellino, Italy. The town was built between 595 and 600 A.D. by warriors from southern Sweden.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Southeast Yonkers
1 Unit Available
1 Sherwood Ter BSMT
1 Sherwood Ter, Yonkers, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,925
2 Bedroom in Yonkers! - Property Id: 248360 Due to the Coronavirus Pandemic, we will be now only be accepting appointment requests and applications online.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Southeast Yonkers
1 Unit Available
Sherwood Terrace
3 Sherwood Ter, Yonkers, NY
Studio
$1,550
Studio in Yonkers! - Property Id: 248276 Due to the Coronavirus Pandemic, we will be now only be accepting appointment requests and applications online.

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Downtown Yonkers
1 Unit Available
18 Warburton Ave
18 Warburton Ave, Yonkers, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,500
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Near The Waterfront, 1br...Just $1500. Elevator Building..Big Space Call (347) 825-4199 (RLNE4099437)
City Guide for Bronxville, NY

When you think of Bronxville, the first word that pops into your mind is luxury. This small village has a frenetic nightlife and plenty of things to do. Not to mention the amazing architecture dating back to the pre-World War II ranking it one of the oldest and more historic villages.

Located in the state of New York with a population of 6323, Bronxville is a mecca for those looking to balance the high-class of The Big Apple with a more peaceful life. Though, balancing charming with cutting-edge comes with a high bill. Some may find it hard to believe that a village with a total land of 1 square mile is ranked as one of the most expensive places to live in US, but it's true. So, take your wallet packed full with money and cards and let's find you a 2 bedroom apartment for rent. Or would you prefer something smaller? See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Bronxville, NY

Finding an apartment in Bronxville that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

