155 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Bronxville, NY
When you think of Bronxville, the first word that pops into your mind is luxury. This small village has a frenetic nightlife and plenty of things to do. Not to mention the amazing architecture dating back to the pre-World War II ranking it one of the oldest and more historic villages.
Located in the state of New York with a population of 6323, Bronxville is a mecca for those looking to balance the high-class of The Big Apple with a more peaceful life. Though, balancing charming with cutting-edge comes with a high bill. Some may find it hard to believe that a village with a total land of 1 square mile is ranked as one of the most expensive places to live in US, but it's true. So, take your wallet packed full with money and cards and let's find you a 2 bedroom apartment for rent. Or would you prefer something smaller? See more
Finding an apartment in Bronxville that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.
While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.
If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.