/
/
/
2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 4:34 PM
186 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Bronxville, NY
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
6 Units Available
Avalon Bronxville
125 Parkway Rd, Bronxville, NY
2 Bedrooms
$5,115
1160 sqft
Only moments from the shopping and dining along Pondfield Road, this community offers residents and onsite concierge, pool, clubhouse and 24-hour gym. Apartments feature stainless steel appliances and fireplaces.
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 04:28pm
1 Unit Available
6 Studio Arcade
6 Studio Arc, Bronxville, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,700
1307 sqft
Easy Commute? - this is it. Studio Arcade is located at the Bronxville Train station and is an easy walk to School and all shopping.
Results within 1 mile of Bronxville
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
$
7 Units Available
Quarry Place
64 Midland Pl, Tuckahoe, NY
2 Bedrooms
$4,249
1267 sqft
At Quarry Place at Tuckahoe we offer spacious one- and two- bedroom apartment homes that feature stylish, top-of-the-line features and finishes. Elevated by an impressive collection of amenities, this is a home designed for the lifestyle you love.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
North Side
1 Unit Available
777 N Macquesten Pkwy 501
777 North Macquesten Parkway, Mount Vernon, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom in Fleetwood - Property Id: 290636 Due to the Coronavirus Pandemic, we will be now only be accepting appointment requests and applications online.
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Northeast Yonkers
1 Unit Available
2 Sadore Ln
2 Sadore Ln, Yonkers, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
950 sqft
Bright and very clean 2 bedroom apartment - Property Id: 285756 Bright and clean two-bedroom apartment off Central Park Avenue with recently renovated kitchen and all stainless steel appliances. Ten minute drive to St.
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 04:28pm
1 Unit Available
10 Alden Place
10 Alden Place, Mount Vernon, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,100
950 sqft
Fabulous Two Bedroom Alden Place Apartment. This Bronxville PO, Mount Vernon School District, two bedroom apartment is a five minute walk to Bronxville shops, dining and the Metro North station.
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 04:28pm
North Side
1 Unit Available
40 Fleetwood Avenue
40 Fleetwood Avenue, Mount Vernon, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
950 sqft
Comfortable, spacious and bright 2BR apartment for rent in Fleetwood. Living Room, Dining area, Kitchen, two bedrooms and a bath. In good condition. Recently painted. New Stove. Bath updated.
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 04:28pm
1 Unit Available
Rivervue
1 Scarsdale Rd, Tuckahoe, NY
2 Bedrooms
$4,800
1811 sqft
Just steps from the train and a quick commute to Grand Central Station, this dramatic loft-style corner apartment with soaring 12'-14'ceilings in a white-glove landmarked building is a rare find.
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 04:28pm
1 Unit Available
111 Sagamore Road
111 Sagamore Road, Tuckahoe, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,550
950 sqft
Why not make this your next home... This lovely lower level 2 bedroom unit in well maintained walk-up building is bright & over sized comes with fabulous south west views. Kitchen, bath updated, refinished hardwood floors,freshly painted.
1 of 30
Last updated June 12 at 04:28pm
1 Unit Available
2 Consulate Drive
2 Consulate Drive, Tuckahoe, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,900
1056 sqft
Great 2 bedroom 2 bath in gated complex with pool walking distance to Metro North. Close to parkways and stores and Bronx River path with serene wooded views from the living room and master bedroom.
1 of 6
Last updated June 12 at 04:28pm
North Side
1 Unit Available
150 Primrose Avenue
150 Primrose Avenue, Mount Vernon, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1000 sqft
Located? ONLY 2 Short Blocks to Gramatan (Mt Vernon/Fleetwood MAIN Drag) then a quick 2-3 minute walk to the Hamlet of Fleetwood = Shops, CVS, Metro North, Banks, Houses of Worship, Park, Restaurants, Dr Offices..
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 04:28pm
North Side
1 Unit Available
445 Gramatan
445 Gramatan Avenue, Mount Vernon, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,875
950 sqft
This is a 4th floor walk up in very nicely maintained building close to shops and transportation. One assigned parking spot included in monthly rent.
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 04:28pm
Lawrence Park
1 Unit Available
114 Texas Ave.
114 Texas Ave, Yonkers, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
1000 sqft
Newly renovated and spacious 2 bedroom apartment available in Bronxville, within a short walking distance to Fleetwood and Bronxville Metro North train stations. The apartment was recently completely gut renovated.
Results within 5 miles of Bronxville
Verified
1 of 42
Last updated June 12 at 03:37pm
Downtown New Rochelle
32 Units Available
Halstead Station
255 Huguenot St, New Rochelle, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,329
1121 sqft
A 25-story high-rise building houses luxurious one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments. Within walking distance to the New Rochelle Transit Station, where commute to NYC is less than 30 minutes.
Verified
1 of 42
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
14 Units Available
The Danforth at Dobbs Ferry
100 Danforth, Dobbs Ferry, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,775
1271 sqft
Just 25 miles from Manhattan, and near new shopping and entertainment. Many interior upgrades, including floor-to-ceiling windows, chef-inspired kitchens and walk-in closets. On-site fitness center, entertainment lounge and lavish pool.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
Downtown Yonkers
84 Units Available
Avalon Yonkers
79 Alexander Street, Yonkers, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,980
1152 sqft
Avalon Yonkers offers furnished and unfurnished studio, one and two bedroom apartment homes for lease, with furnished layouts available.
Verified
1 of 44
Last updated June 12 at 06:02am
Downtown Yonkers
24 Units Available
Apex Hudson Riverfront
20 Water Grant St, Yonkers, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,675
1158 sqft
Set on a 3.7-acre property, this modern community offers updates throughout. Onsite amenities include a golf simulator, pool, and outdoor courtyard. Interiors feature quartz countertops and energy-efficient, stainless steel appliances.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 11 at 05:42pm
3 Units Available
Harbor House
15 Davenport Ave, New Rochelle, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,129
Waterfront luxury living just 30 minutes from Manhattan. Amenities include garage parking, bike storage, elevator and children's playground. Walk to the subway or the neighborhood park.
Verified
1 of 43
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
Downtown Yonkers
102 Units Available
Sawyer Place
55 Main Street, Yonkers, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,158
1097 sqft
Discover a higher level of luxury living at Sawyer Place, exceptionally-designed apartments rising in the heart of Yonkers.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
$
Downtown New Rochelle
102 Units Available
360 Huguenot
360 Huguenot St, New Rochelle, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,245
1079 sqft
360 signifies more than just the address. With stunning views of the Long Island Sound, Westchester County and the Manhattan Skyline - 360 degrees of beautiful views surround these quality homes of high design.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 04:12pm
Downtown Yonkers
14 Units Available
Hudson Park North
1 Alexander St, Yonkers, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,879
1100 sqft
Stylish apartments with granite counters, in-unit laundry, and views of NYC. Garage parking available. Work out at the fitness center. Close to Yonkers Brewing Company. Easy access to I-87.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
Downtown New Rochelle
8 Units Available
The Printhouse
165 Huguenot Street, New Rochelle, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,066
1048 sqft
In light of the COVID-19 outbreak, Alliance Residential is committed to doing our part to maintain the health of our residents and associates. As such, we are opting to no longer conduct business face-to-face at our communities.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated May 14 at 05:13pm
Downtown New Rochelle
2 Units Available
The Lombardi
11 Park Pl, New Rochelle, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1090 sqft
“The Lombardi” is named for the town of Guardia Lombardi, in Avellino, Italy. The town was built between 595 and 600 A.D. by warriors from southern Sweden.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 12:46am
Getty Square
Contact for Availability
Glenwood Gardens
95-117 Ravine Ave, Yonkers, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
935 sqft
Located in the Yonkers Waterfront District, near Hudson River. Renovated historical building with on-site laundry, elevator access and reserved parking. Apartments offer hardwood floors, bright interiors, modern kitchens.
Similar Pages
Bronxville Apartments with BalconyBronxville Apartments with GarageBronxville Apartments with GymBronxville Apartments with Parking
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
New York, NYBrooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJStamford, CTYonkers, NYNew Rochelle, NYWest New York, NJHackensack, NJWhite Plains, NYUnion City, NJ
Englewood, NJFort Lee, NJEdgewater, NJWestwood, NJGlen Cove, NYLodi, NJWoodcliff Lake, NJGuttenberg, NJHartsdale, NYNorth New Hyde Park, NYCliffside Park, NJGarden City, NY