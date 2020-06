Amenities

parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Beautiful, clean, modern, airy, and cozy 1 bedroom apartment in the North Bronx. This ground floor apartment has its own separate, private side entrance. The apartment features a spacious updated kitchen. Lots of room for a kitchen table. The living room is filled with lots of natural light and has plenty of space for your sofa and furnishings. A clean, recently updated bathroom awaits you. Plenty of street parking. Close to Bus and Subway. Tenant pays for electricity and cooking gas.