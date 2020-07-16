Amenities

AFFORDABLE LUXURY! Elegant and modern, this contemporary co-op home features a luxurious living room, split bedrooms (The second bedroom is pictured as a dining room, but can also serve as a sunny home office, study or den.) and a renovated kitchen and bath. Enjoy plentiful closets and storage space. Available unfurnished or furnished. This unit is being offered for a 1-year sublet term ONLY; No option to extend the lease beyond a 1-year period is available. Lease Option to Buy available. However, an opportunity to purchase the apartment at the end of the 1-year lease term is available. Board application and interview are required for this co-op sublet. 800 Grand Concourse is a full-service, 24HR doorman, pet-friendly, elevator building with valet parking garage (no wait list) and on-site storage facility. A state-of-the-art lobby renovation was recently completed. The building is situated in the coveted Yankee Stadium corridor of the South Bronx and is located directly across the street from Franz Sigel Park and is steps to the Bronx County Supreme Courthouse, Joyce Kilmer Park, Yankee Stadium, restaurants and shops and the B/D/4 trains and Metro North, for a quick 10-minute commute to Manhattan.