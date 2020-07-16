All apartments in Bronx
Find more places like 800 Grand Concourse.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bronx, NY
/
800 Grand Concourse
Last updated July 16 2020 at 11:36 PM

800 Grand Concourse

800 Grand Concourse ·
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Bronx
See all
Fleetwood - Concourse Village
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

800 Grand Concourse, Bronx, NY 10451
Fleetwood - Concourse Village

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
elevator
doorman
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
furnished
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
doorman
elevator
parking
garage
lobby
valet service
AFFORDABLE LUXURY! Elegant and modern, this contemporary co-op home features a luxurious living room, split bedrooms (The second bedroom is pictured as a dining room, but can also serve as a sunny home office, study or den.) and a renovated kitchen and bath. Enjoy plentiful closets and storage space. Available unfurnished or furnished. This unit is being offered for a 1-year sublet term ONLY; No option to extend the lease beyond a 1-year period is available. Lease Option to Buy available. However, an opportunity to purchase the apartment at the end of the 1-year lease term is available. Board application and interview are required for this co-op sublet. 800 Grand Concourse is a full-service, 24HR doorman, pet-friendly, elevator building with valet parking garage (no wait list) and on-site storage facility. A state-of-the-art lobby renovation was recently completed. The building is situated in the coveted Yankee Stadium corridor of the South Bronx and is located directly across the street from Franz Sigel Park and is steps to the Bronx County Supreme Courthouse, Joyce Kilmer Park, Yankee Stadium, restaurants and shops and the B/D/4 trains and Metro North, for a quick 10-minute commute to Manhattan.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 800 Grand Concourse have any available units?
800 Grand Concourse doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bronx, NY.
What amenities does 800 Grand Concourse have?
Some of 800 Grand Concourse's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 800 Grand Concourse currently offering any rent specials?
800 Grand Concourse is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 800 Grand Concourse pet-friendly?
Yes, 800 Grand Concourse is pet friendly.
Does 800 Grand Concourse offer parking?
Yes, 800 Grand Concourse offers parking.
Does 800 Grand Concourse have units with washers and dryers?
No, 800 Grand Concourse does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 800 Grand Concourse have a pool?
No, 800 Grand Concourse does not have a pool.
Does 800 Grand Concourse have accessible units?
No, 800 Grand Concourse does not have accessible units.
Does 800 Grand Concourse have units with dishwashers?
No, 800 Grand Concourse does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 800 Grand Concourse have units with air conditioning?
No, 800 Grand Concourse does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 800 Grand Concourse?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Pelham Park View
1130 Pelham Parkway North
Bronx, NY 10461
Pelham Park View
1135 Pelham Parkway North
Bronx, NY 10469
Sheridan Plaza
930 Sheridan Avenue
Bronx, NY 10451
The Ross
153 E 165th St
Bronx, NY 10452
Pelham Parkway Towers
2160 Matthews Avenue
Bronx, NY 10462
Cedar Arms
2175 Cedar Avenue
Bronx, NY 10468
Fordham Terrace
2400 Webb Ave
Bronx, NY 10468
The Capri
1700 Grand Concourse
Bronx, NY 10457

Similar Pages

Bronx 1 BedroomsBronx 2 Bedrooms
Bronx Apartments with GaragesBronx Apartments with Parking
Bronx Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBrooklyn, NYQueens, NYJersey City, NJ
Yonkers, NYHoboken, NJNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJ
West New York, NJWhite Plains, NYHackensack, NJUnion City, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

University HeightsFordham Manor
Fleetwood Concourse VillageRiverdale
Pelham ParkwayPelham Gardens

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY Lehman CollegeManhattan College
College of Mount Saint VincentFordham University
CUNY Bronx Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity