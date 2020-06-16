703 Rhinelander Avenue

Amenities

PRIVATE OWNER SPECIAL!



EXCLUSIVE!



This is an apartment your will not get elsewhere at this price. Rare and FANTASTIC Situation.



Broker Fee: $3500



** Apartment Features ** (Photos are of ACTUAL UNIT)



* EVERY ROOM IS BIG!!!

* BRAND NEW RENOVATIONS

* Private Floorplan

* NICE Kitchen w/ Prep Area

* Bright Natural Light

* High Ceilings

* CUSTOM Closet Space Galore

* WALK-IN CLOSET Big Enough to Be A THIRD BEDROOM!!!

* Pristine Bathroom

* Beautiful/Clean Floors!



** Building Features **



* PRIVATE OWNER!!!

* Pet-Friendly Case by Case

* 2nd Floor

* WALK to the 2/5 (Bronx Park East)

* PARKS GALORE!!!



Applications should show a combined income of 40x the rent and individual credit scores of 650+. SERIOUS INQUIRIES ONLY!



