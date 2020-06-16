703 Rhinelander Avenue

Amenities
Let's find your fit!
You will be listened to and guided, step-by-step, as we work together to find
not just your place, but your home.
*COMPARE APARTMENTS, NOT AGENTS*
*I CAN SHOW YOU ANY APARTMENT IN NYC*
PRIVATE OWNER SPECIAL!
EXCLUSIVE!
This is an apartment your will not get elsewhere at this price. Rare and FANTASTIC Situation.
Broker Fee: $3500
** Apartment Features ** (Photos are of ACTUAL UNIT)
* EVERY ROOM IS BIG!!!
* BRAND NEW RENOVATIONS
* Private Floorplan
* NICE Kitchen w/ Prep Area
* Bright Natural Light
* High Ceilings
* CUSTOM Closet Space Galore
* WALK-IN CLOSET Big Enough to Be A THIRD BEDROOM!!!
* Pristine Bathroom
* Beautiful/Clean Floors!
** Building Features **
* PRIVATE OWNER!!!
* Pet-Friendly Case by Case
* 2nd Floor
* WALK to the 2/5 (Bronx Park East)
* PARKS GALORE!!!
Applications should show a combined income of 40x the rent and individual credit scores of 650+. SERIOUS INQUIRIES ONLY!
I have access to EVERYTHING in the city! Reach out now and I will build you a CUSTOM list of CONTENDERS!