Bronx, NY
703 Rhinelander Avenue
Last updated June 1 2020 at 10:20 PM

703 Rhinelander Avenue

703 Rhinelander Avenue · (330) 532-8235
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

703 Rhinelander Avenue, Bronx, NY 10462
Van Nest

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$2,000

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
===
Let's find your fit!

You will be listened to and guided, step-by-step, as we work together to find
not just your place, but your home.

*COMPARE APARTMENTS, NOT AGENTS*

*I CAN SHOW YOU ANY APARTMENT IN NYC*
===

PRIVATE OWNER SPECIAL!

EXCLUSIVE!

This is an apartment your will not get elsewhere at this price. Rare and FANTASTIC Situation.

Broker Fee: $3500

** Apartment Features ** (Photos are of ACTUAL UNIT)

* EVERY ROOM IS BIG!!!
* BRAND NEW RENOVATIONS
* Private Floorplan
* NICE Kitchen w/ Prep Area
* Bright Natural Light
* High Ceilings
* CUSTOM Closet Space Galore
* WALK-IN CLOSET Big Enough to Be A THIRD BEDROOM!!!
* Pristine Bathroom
* Beautiful/Clean Floors!

** Building Features **

* PRIVATE OWNER!!!
* Pet-Friendly Case by Case
* 2nd Floor
* WALK to the 2/5 (Bronx Park East)
* PARKS GALORE!!!

Applications should show a combined income of 40x the rent and individual credit scores of 650+. SERIOUS INQUIRIES ONLY!

===

I have access to EVERYTHING in the city! Reach out now and I will build you a CUSTOM list of CONTENDERS!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 703 Rhinelander Avenue have any available units?
703 Rhinelander Avenue has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 703 Rhinelander Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
703 Rhinelander Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 703 Rhinelander Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 703 Rhinelander Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 703 Rhinelander Avenue offer parking?
No, 703 Rhinelander Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 703 Rhinelander Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 703 Rhinelander Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 703 Rhinelander Avenue have a pool?
No, 703 Rhinelander Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 703 Rhinelander Avenue have accessible units?
No, 703 Rhinelander Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 703 Rhinelander Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 703 Rhinelander Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 703 Rhinelander Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 703 Rhinelander Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
