Last updated June 5 2020 at 8:09 PM

5532 netherland ave

5532 Netherland Avenue · (917) 903-4300
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5532 Netherland Avenue, Bronx, NY 10471
Riverdale

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
rent controlled
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
garage
rent controlled
www.riverdale-gardens.com Rent Stabilized, Gut Renovated Studio w/ Home Office, Laundry/Elevator/Parking On SiteBuilding Amenities:-Laundry -Elevator-Parking Garage ($200/month)-Super On-SiteUnit Amenities:-Home Office-Microwave-King/Queen Size Bed Area-Stainless Steel Appliances -Granite Counters-3 Closets-Great light & Exposure/ViewsNeighborhood/Walking Distance:-Post Office-YM/YWHA-Key Foods-PS 81-CitiBank & Chase Bank-Restaurants Transportation:-Bx7. Bx10, BxM1, BxM2, BxM18-Riverdale Metro North (Shuttle Bus to Station)-Short Bx7 bus ride to 1 Train stop at 231stWelcome to your new home located at Netherland Ave on a beautiful tree lined Cul-de-sac block. The property features laundry/elevator/parking garage and an on-site super. Gut Renovated Studio that gets incredible light and faces out, allowing for great exposure. The kitchen has beautiful granite counter top, ample cabinetry and space to prepare food. The apartment boasts new hardwood flooring, 3 closets, updated marble bathroom, and high ceilings. Street Parking is available on the block.All of the following busses can be accessed at the bus stop right on the corner of the property: BX7, BX10, BxM1, BxM2, BxM18 and the Riverdale Metro North (which can be accessed by the Metro North Shuttle bus) The Metronorth Riverdale stop is only a few minutes away. Across the street is PS 81, and all within walking distance is the Riverdale YM-YWHA, Key Foods, Citibank and Chase Bank. livingny113003

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5532 netherland ave have any available units?
5532 netherland ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bronx, NY.
What amenities does 5532 netherland ave have?
Some of 5532 netherland ave's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5532 netherland ave currently offering any rent specials?
5532 netherland ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5532 netherland ave pet-friendly?
No, 5532 netherland ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bronx.
Does 5532 netherland ave offer parking?
Yes, 5532 netherland ave does offer parking.
Does 5532 netherland ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5532 netherland ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5532 netherland ave have a pool?
No, 5532 netherland ave does not have a pool.
Does 5532 netherland ave have accessible units?
No, 5532 netherland ave does not have accessible units.
Does 5532 netherland ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 5532 netherland ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5532 netherland ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 5532 netherland ave does not have units with air conditioning.
