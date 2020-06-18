5532 netherland ave

Amenities

www.riverdale-gardens.com Rent Stabilized, Gut Renovated Studio w/ Home Office, Laundry/Elevator/Parking On SiteBuilding Amenities:-Laundry -Elevator-Parking Garage ($200/month)-Super On-SiteUnit Amenities:-Home Office-Microwave-King/Queen Size Bed Area-Stainless Steel Appliances -Granite Counters-3 Closets-Great light & Exposure/ViewsNeighborhood/Walking Distance:-Post Office-YM/YWHA-Key Foods-PS 81-CitiBank & Chase Bank-Restaurants Transportation:-Bx7. Bx10, BxM1, BxM2, BxM18-Riverdale Metro North (Shuttle Bus to Station)-Short Bx7 bus ride to 1 Train stop at 231stWelcome to your new home located at Netherland Ave on a beautiful tree lined Cul-de-sac block. The property features laundry/elevator/parking garage and an on-site super. Gut Renovated Studio that gets incredible light and faces out, allowing for great exposure. The kitchen has beautiful granite counter top, ample cabinetry and space to prepare food. The apartment boasts new hardwood flooring, 3 closets, updated marble bathroom, and high ceilings. Street Parking is available on the block.All of the following busses can be accessed at the bus stop right on the corner of the property: BX7, BX10, BxM1, BxM2, BxM18 and the Riverdale Metro North (which can be accessed by the Metro North Shuttle bus) The Metronorth Riverdale stop is only a few minutes away. Across the street is PS 81, and all within walking distance is the Riverdale YM-YWHA, Key Foods, Citibank and Chase Bank. livingny113003