55 West Mosholu Parkway North

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly elevator

Let's find your fit!



You will be listened to and guided, step-by-step, as we work together to find

not just your place, but your home.



*I CAN SHOW YOU ANY APARTMENT IN NYC*

NO FEE!!!!



* This apartment can be rented deposit free. Pay a small monthly fee to Rhino, and never pay a security deposit again! Please ask the leasing agent for more information on Rhino.



* Rhino can serve as a Guarantor, too!



* Apartment Features * (Photos are from a sister unit in building)



* Private Floorplan

* Great and Versatile Spaces

* NICE Stainless Steel Kitchen w/ DISHWASHER

* Bright Natural Light

* High Ceilings

* CUSTOM Closet Space Galore

* Pristine Bathroom

* Hardwood Floors



* Building Features *



* Laundry

* Elevator

* Pet-Friendly



Applications should show a combined income of 40x the rent and individual credit scores of 650+. SERIOUS INQUIRIES ONLY!



I have access to EVERYTHING in the city! Reach out now and I will build you a CUSTOM list of CONTENDERS!