Last updated June 1 2020 at 9:40 AM

55 West Mosholu Parkway North

55 West Mosholu Parkway North · (330) 532-8235
Location

55 West Mosholu Parkway North, Bronx, NY 10467
Norwood

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 4-C · Avail. now

$2,300

3 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
elevator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
Let's find your fit!

You will be listened to and guided, step-by-step, as we work together to find
not just your place, but your home.

*I CAN SHOW YOU ANY APARTMENT IN NYC*
NO FEE!!!!

* This apartment can be rented deposit free. Pay a small monthly fee to Rhino, and never pay a security deposit again! Please ask the leasing agent for more information on Rhino.

* Rhino can serve as a Guarantor, too!

* Apartment Features * (Photos are from a sister unit in building)

* Private Floorplan
* Great and Versatile Spaces
* NICE Stainless Steel Kitchen w/ DISHWASHER
* Bright Natural Light
* High Ceilings
* CUSTOM Closet Space Galore
* Pristine Bathroom
* Hardwood Floors

* Building Features *

* Laundry
* Elevator
* Pet-Friendly

Applications should show a combined income of 40x the rent and individual credit scores of 650+. SERIOUS INQUIRIES ONLY!

I have access to EVERYTHING in the city! Reach out now and I will build you a CUSTOM list of CONTENDERS!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 55 West Mosholu Parkway North have any available units?
55 West Mosholu Parkway North has a unit available for $2,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 55 West Mosholu Parkway North have?
Some of 55 West Mosholu Parkway North's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 55 West Mosholu Parkway North currently offering any rent specials?
55 West Mosholu Parkway North isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 55 West Mosholu Parkway North pet-friendly?
Yes, 55 West Mosholu Parkway North is pet friendly.
Does 55 West Mosholu Parkway North offer parking?
No, 55 West Mosholu Parkway North does not offer parking.
Does 55 West Mosholu Parkway North have units with washers and dryers?
No, 55 West Mosholu Parkway North does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 55 West Mosholu Parkway North have a pool?
No, 55 West Mosholu Parkway North does not have a pool.
Does 55 West Mosholu Parkway North have accessible units?
No, 55 West Mosholu Parkway North does not have accessible units.
Does 55 West Mosholu Parkway North have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 55 West Mosholu Parkway North has units with dishwashers.
Does 55 West Mosholu Parkway North have units with air conditioning?
No, 55 West Mosholu Parkway North does not have units with air conditioning.
