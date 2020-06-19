Amenities

Gorgeous furnished 3 bedroom townhouse in the highly desirable Fieldston section of the Bronx. Additional bonus room, laundry room, and full bath in basement. Utilities, internet, and Cablevision included. There is a walk-out patio on ground floor, deck on first floor, and a wrought-iron Juliet balcony on the second floor. Never waste time finding parking with your own garage. Beautiful dark oak hardwood floors span the length of the foyer, living room and dining room. The living room has a bay window, electric fireplace, and a large wall-mounted TV. A separate dining room has a beautiful, custom-made table that comfortably seats six. Enter into a large foyer that leads to a half-bath and the eat-in kitchen, which contain a hi-top for 2. Stainless appliances glisten with the help of an oversized kitchen window, and the dark oak cabinets add a touch of sophistication. The second floor houses three bedrooms (one with a large walk-in closet) and a large full bath with an oversized tub. There is plenty of closet and storage space throughout the home, and even a small wine closet. The home receives abundant sunlight all day long with dual exposures. This will go fast, dont miss out. Available for short term lease at $7,000/month.5141 Post Road is a 10-minute walk away from the 1 subway line and only 1 block to the BX9 bus stop. There is also easy access to I-87, Henry Hudson Parkway, and Mosholu Parkway, all just two minutes away. The enormous Van Cortlandt Park is just 1 block away.