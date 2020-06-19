All apartments in Bronx
Find more places like 5141 Post Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bronx, NY
/
5141 Post Road
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:24 AM

5141 Post Road

5141 Post Road · (646) 300-1272
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Bronx
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

5141 Post Road, Bronx, NY 10471
Riverdale

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$6,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
internet access
Gorgeous furnished 3 bedroom townhouse in the highly desirable Fieldston section of the Bronx. Additional bonus room, laundry room, and full bath in basement. Utilities, internet, and Cablevision included. There is a walk-out patio on ground floor, deck on first floor, and a wrought-iron Juliet balcony on the second floor. Never waste time finding parking with your own garage. Beautiful dark oak hardwood floors span the length of the foyer, living room and dining room. The living room has a bay window, electric fireplace, and a large wall-mounted TV. A separate dining room has a beautiful, custom-made table that comfortably seats six. Enter into a large foyer that leads to a half-bath and the eat-in kitchen, which contain a hi-top for 2. Stainless appliances glisten with the help of an oversized kitchen window, and the dark oak cabinets add a touch of sophistication. The second floor houses three bedrooms (one with a large walk-in closet) and a large full bath with an oversized tub. There is plenty of closet and storage space throughout the home, and even a small wine closet. The home receives abundant sunlight all day long with dual exposures. This will go fast, dont miss out. Available for short term lease at $7,000/month.5141 Post Road is a 10-minute walk away from the 1 subway line and only 1 block to the BX9 bus stop. There is also easy access to I-87, Henry Hudson Parkway, and Mosholu Parkway, all just two minutes away. The enormous Van Cortlandt Park is just 1 block away.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5141 Post Road have any available units?
5141 Post Road has a unit available for $6,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5141 Post Road have?
Some of 5141 Post Road's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5141 Post Road currently offering any rent specials?
5141 Post Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5141 Post Road pet-friendly?
No, 5141 Post Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bronx.
Does 5141 Post Road offer parking?
Yes, 5141 Post Road does offer parking.
Does 5141 Post Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5141 Post Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5141 Post Road have a pool?
No, 5141 Post Road does not have a pool.
Does 5141 Post Road have accessible units?
No, 5141 Post Road does not have accessible units.
Does 5141 Post Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 5141 Post Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5141 Post Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 5141 Post Road does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 5141 Post Road?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Sheridan Plaza
930 Sheridan Avenue
Bronx, NY 10451
The Ross
153 E 165th St
Bronx, NY 10452
Pelham Terrace
1540 Pelham Parkway South
Bronx, NY 10461
River Hill Gardens
1981 Sedgwick Avenue
Bronx, NY 10453
Pelham Parkway Towers
2160 Matthews Avenue
Bronx, NY 10462
The Grand
1770 Grand Concourse
Bronx, NY 10457
Cedar Arms
2175 Cedar Avenue
Bronx, NY 10468
The Capri
1700 Grand Concourse
Bronx, NY 10457

Similar Pages

Bronx 1 BedroomsBronx 2 Bedrooms
Bronx Apartments with GarageBronx Apartments with Parking
Bronx Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBrooklyn, NYQueens, NYJersey City, NJ
Yonkers, NYHoboken, NJNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJ
West New York, NJHackensack, NJWhite Plains, NYUnion City, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

University HeightsFordham ManorFleetwood Concourse Village
HighbridgePelham Parkway
Morris ParkPelham Gardens

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY Lehman CollegeManhattan College
College of Mount Saint VincentFordham University
CUNY Bronx Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity