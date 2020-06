Amenities

in unit laundry

Unit Amenities in unit laundry Property Amenities

Gorgeous Duplex 2 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom unit with a Private Garden and basement access in the Mott Haven Historic District This is a rare opportunity for a 1500 square foot duplex plus an 850 square foot private garden. There is a washer/dryer in the unit! The basement allows for the opportunity for a third bedroom. The unit is covered with natural light with both Northern and Southern exposures. The first stop off the #6 subway in the Bronx and only 20 minutes to Union Square. Only 1 block from the #6 subway. To view this and any other apartment available in NY call, text, email Gisela.