Newly renovated 3 bedroom apartment located on Baychester avenue in the Wakefield area of the Bronx. Brand new bathroom and kitchen with stainless steel appliances. In close proximity of shopping, schools, transportation, and parks. Requirements to move in should include: 4 most recent pay stubs, valid ID, credit report, 6 most recent rent receipts. Contact Kirkland to schedule a private viewing at (646)522-1824.