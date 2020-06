Amenities

Here we have a charming 3 bedroom apartment in a low rise building in the Edenwald/Wakefield section. It features hardwood floors, an updated kitchen, dining alcove and lots of closets & storage space. Situated minutes from the 2 & 5 trains, this property is easily accessible. Dining and shopping establishments surround this block with several laundromats close-by. A rare find at this price. Come see and rent this unit now because it'll be gone very soon!