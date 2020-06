Amenities

Spacious top floor sun-drenched 3 bedroom 1 bathroom unit. The apartment features a windowed eat-in kitchen, and 7 large closets with overhead storage. Each bedroom allows space for a queen or king size bed. The master bedroom has two closets. The bathroom has a large airy window and a bathtub for soaking. Wooden floors throughout the apartment.

Close proximity to restaurants and shops on Riverdale Avenue and Johnson Avenue. Short walk to express buses and trains (#1 Train and Metro-North to Grand Central) to Manhattan, schools and parks. Virtual tour available upon request.