Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities elevator

NEWLY RENOVATED 2 BED WITH W/D HOOKUP IN UNIT! STEPS FROM MONTEFIORE!CALL TO SCHEDULE IMMEDIATE VIEWING!-Fully renovated-Elevator in building-Washer dryer HOOK UP-Hardwood flooring-Modern bathroom-Stainless Steel appliances-Steps away from public transportHurry and schedule your viewing today! This will not be on the market for long.Requirements: Income of 40x the monthly rent and a credit score of above 675. Guarantors accepted AS WELL AS INSURENT AND RHINO!Pictures may vary to similar unit in the buildingAdvertised rent is Net rent Bruma1054