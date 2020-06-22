All apartments in Bronx
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:03 AM

3398 Wayne Avenue

3398 Wayne Avenue · (917) 841-1888
Location

3398 Wayne Avenue, Bronx, NY 10467
Norwood

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit C22 · Avail. now

$1,650

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
parking
clubhouse
bike storage
courtyard
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
clubhouse
courtyard
on-site laundry
parking
bike storage
Welcome to The Lenru! A Premiere Pre-War Cooperative located in the Norwood section of the Bronx. The neighborhood is home to Montefiore and North Bronx Central Hospitals and across the street from Williamsbridge Reservoir Oval Park. This one bedroom apartment offers large spacious rooms with an open flow feel, hardwood floors, plenty of windows for natural light, and ample amount of deep closets. The complex itself offers a beautiful gated courtyard within a well maintained garden setting. Amenities include a gated entryway, 24 hour on-site superintendent and maintenance staff, a modern laundry room, a bike storage area, and a spacious community room available for gatherings and parties. Convenient access to the shopping districts on Jerome Avenue, Bainbridge Avenue, and Gun Hill Road are all within walking distance. And transportation into Manhattan and to Westchester County is easily available via bus, subway, or Metro-North Transit. Call to schedule a viewing right away!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3398 Wayne Avenue have any available units?
3398 Wayne Avenue has a unit available for $1,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3398 Wayne Avenue have?
Some of 3398 Wayne Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3398 Wayne Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3398 Wayne Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3398 Wayne Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3398 Wayne Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bronx.
Does 3398 Wayne Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3398 Wayne Avenue does offer parking.
Does 3398 Wayne Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3398 Wayne Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3398 Wayne Avenue have a pool?
No, 3398 Wayne Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3398 Wayne Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3398 Wayne Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3398 Wayne Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 3398 Wayne Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3398 Wayne Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 3398 Wayne Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
