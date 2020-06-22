3398 Wayne Avenue

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors parking clubhouse bike storage courtyard

Unit Amenities hardwood floors Property Amenities clubhouse courtyard on-site laundry parking bike storage

Welcome to The Lenru! A Premiere Pre-War Cooperative located in the Norwood section of the Bronx. The neighborhood is home to Montefiore and North Bronx Central Hospitals and across the street from Williamsbridge Reservoir Oval Park. This one bedroom apartment offers large spacious rooms with an open flow feel, hardwood floors, plenty of windows for natural light, and ample amount of deep closets. The complex itself offers a beautiful gated courtyard within a well maintained garden setting. Amenities include a gated entryway, 24 hour on-site superintendent and maintenance staff, a modern laundry room, a bike storage area, and a spacious community room available for gatherings and parties. Convenient access to the shopping districts on Jerome Avenue, Bainbridge Avenue, and Gun Hill Road are all within walking distance. And transportation into Manhattan and to Westchester County is easily available via bus, subway, or Metro-North Transit. Call to schedule a viewing right away!