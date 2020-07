Amenities

Large 3 bedrooms duplex with 2 baths on second floor in a private non owner occupied 2 family house in CO-OP CITY. Full bath with tub and shower. Plenty of street parking. unit is 2 levels with all the bedrooms on the 2nd level. Tenants pays for their own electricity and cooking gas. Must have 40X income and NO negative credits or collections if no voucher. Credit score must be over 700. Available from July 1st.