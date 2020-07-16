All apartments in Bronx
Find more places like 3240 Henry Hudson Parkway East.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bronx, NY
/
3240 Henry Hudson Parkway East
Last updated July 7 2020 at 8:59 PM

3240 Henry Hudson Parkway East

3240 Henry Hudson Parkway · (917) 709-1491
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Bronx
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3240 Henry Hudson Parkway, Bronx, NY 10463
Riverdale

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
on-site laundry
parking
Henry Hudson Parkway apartment/ Huge 4BR/3 bath with river views from the living room and master main bedroom with en suite bathroom. Dinette area adjacent to the galley kitchen, with plenty of cabinet and counter space & stainless steel appliances including in unit washer and in unit dryer. The Owner is paying the brokers fee.Building amenities include laundry room, available indoor parking for lease, on-site Super and porter. This building is close to public transit--around 10 minutes from the 1-Train using the BX7 bus and 25 minutes to Grand Central via Metro North using the Rail Link to the station. Theres also easy access to the Henry Hudson Parkway, a short ride to Van Cortlandt Park, the YM & YWHA, Riverdale Neighborhood House and the NYPL. Also nearby are private schools and colleges located in Riverdale, cafes, restaurants and all the services life requires. Bx7, Bx10, BxM1, BxM2, BxM18 Buses; Riverdale Metro North (Shuttle Bus to Station); Short Bx7 bus ride to 1-Train stop at 231st. Parking is available. $300/monthly Heat & Water included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3240 Henry Hudson Parkway East have any available units?
3240 Henry Hudson Parkway East doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bronx, NY.
What amenities does 3240 Henry Hudson Parkway East have?
Some of 3240 Henry Hudson Parkway East's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3240 Henry Hudson Parkway East currently offering any rent specials?
3240 Henry Hudson Parkway East is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3240 Henry Hudson Parkway East pet-friendly?
No, 3240 Henry Hudson Parkway East is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bronx.
Does 3240 Henry Hudson Parkway East offer parking?
Yes, 3240 Henry Hudson Parkway East offers parking.
Does 3240 Henry Hudson Parkway East have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3240 Henry Hudson Parkway East offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3240 Henry Hudson Parkway East have a pool?
No, 3240 Henry Hudson Parkway East does not have a pool.
Does 3240 Henry Hudson Parkway East have accessible units?
No, 3240 Henry Hudson Parkway East does not have accessible units.
Does 3240 Henry Hudson Parkway East have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3240 Henry Hudson Parkway East has units with dishwashers.
Does 3240 Henry Hudson Parkway East have units with air conditioning?
No, 3240 Henry Hudson Parkway East does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 3240 Henry Hudson Parkway East?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Pelham Park View
1135 Pelham Parkway North
Bronx, NY 10469
Sheridan Plaza
930 Sheridan Avenue
Bronx, NY 10451
Noonan Towers
939 Woodycrest Avenue
Bronx, NY 10452
Pelham Terrace
1540 Pelham Parkway South
Bronx, NY 10461
The Grand
1770 Grand Concourse
Bronx, NY 10457
Cedar Arms
2175 Cedar Avenue
Bronx, NY 10468
Fordham Terrace
2400 Webb Ave
Bronx, NY 10468
The Capri
1700 Grand Concourse
Bronx, NY 10457

Similar Pages

Bronx 1 BedroomsBronx 2 Bedrooms
Bronx Apartments with GaragesBronx Apartments with Parking
Bronx Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBrooklyn, NYQueens, NYJersey City, NJ
Yonkers, NYHoboken, NJNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJ
West New York, NJWhite Plains, NYHackensack, NJUnion City, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

University HeightsFordham Manor
Fleetwood Concourse VillageRiverdale
Pelham ParkwayPelham Gardens

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY Lehman CollegeManhattan College
College of Mount Saint VincentFordham University
CUNY Bronx Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity