3240 Henry Hudson Parkway East

Amenities

Henry Hudson Parkway apartment/ Huge 4BR/3 bath with river views from the living room and master main bedroom with en suite bathroom. Dinette area adjacent to the galley kitchen, with plenty of cabinet and counter space & stainless steel appliances including in unit washer and in unit dryer. The Owner is paying the brokers fee.Building amenities include laundry room, available indoor parking for lease, on-site Super and porter. This building is close to public transit--around 10 minutes from the 1-Train using the BX7 bus and 25 minutes to Grand Central via Metro North using the Rail Link to the station. Theres also easy access to the Henry Hudson Parkway, a short ride to Van Cortlandt Park, the YM & YWHA, Riverdale Neighborhood House and the NYPL. Also nearby are private schools and colleges located in Riverdale, cafes, restaurants and all the services life requires. Bx7, Bx10, BxM1, BxM2, BxM18 Buses; Riverdale Metro North (Shuttle Bus to Station); Short Bx7 bus ride to 1-Train stop at 231st. Parking is available. $300/monthly Heat & Water included.