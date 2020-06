Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony parking

Unit Amenities patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities parking

ONE OF A KIND 4 BEDROOM DUPLEX IN THE RIVERDALE AVENUE AREA IN A PRIVATE TOWNHOUSE. THIS IS A DUPLEX UNIT FOR RENT WITH ITS OWN PRIVATE PATIO AND WASHER AND DRYER HOOK UP. THE HOUSE HAS 1 EXTRA PARKING SPACES AS WELL AS OFF STREET PARKING. YOU ARE WALKING DISTANCE TO THE 1 TRAIN AND TRANSPORTATION AS WELL AS SHOPS IN THE AREA. CALL ME TODAY TO VIEW THIS UNIT THAT WONT LAST LONG