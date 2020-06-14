All apartments in Bronx
Find more places like 3050 Fairfield Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bronx, NY
/
3050 Fairfield Avenue
Last updated May 8 2020 at 10:08 PM

3050 Fairfield Avenue

3050 Fairfield Avenue · (212) 381-2366
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Bronx
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

3050 Fairfield Avenue, Bronx, NY 10463
Riverdale

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 4B · Avail. now

$1,995

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
doorman
bike storage
Unit Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
doorman
parking
bike storage
garage
Photos and floor plan coming. Enjoy Soothing foliage views from this spacious Junior 4 plus separate flexible space that can be utilized as a bonus room/den/study. 30 foot living room accommodates large separate dining area. Renovated kitchen with granite counter-tops and stainless steel appliances, 9 foot ceilings and terrific closets round out the features of this exceptional offering. 16 hour doorman, live in Super, Storage, Bike Room, circular driveway. Transportation is abundant with express buses to the East and West Sides of Manhattan, Metro North Rail Link (25 minutes to Grand Central) and the # 10 & 20 buses to the #1 train right around the corner. This is a sponsor unit so NO BOARD APPROVAL! $1995. NO FEE Early morning and late evening showings available for your convenience. Riverdale... the best value by far with amazing proximity to both Manhattan and Westchester. Call or Text for immediate reply

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3050 Fairfield Avenue have any available units?
3050 Fairfield Avenue has a unit available for $1,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3050 Fairfield Avenue have?
Some of 3050 Fairfield Avenue's amenities include granite counters, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3050 Fairfield Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3050 Fairfield Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3050 Fairfield Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3050 Fairfield Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bronx.
Does 3050 Fairfield Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3050 Fairfield Avenue does offer parking.
Does 3050 Fairfield Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3050 Fairfield Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3050 Fairfield Avenue have a pool?
No, 3050 Fairfield Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3050 Fairfield Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3050 Fairfield Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3050 Fairfield Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 3050 Fairfield Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3050 Fairfield Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 3050 Fairfield Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 3050 Fairfield Avenue?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Sheridan Plaza
930 Sheridan Avenue
Bronx, NY 10451
The Ross
153 E 165th St
Bronx, NY 10452
Noonan Towers
939 Woodycrest Avenue
Bronx, NY 10452
River Hill Gardens
1981 Sedgwick Avenue
Bronx, NY 10453
Pelham Parkway Towers
2160 Matthews Avenue
Bronx, NY 10462
The Grand
1770 Grand Concourse
Bronx, NY 10457
Cedar Arms
2175 Cedar Avenue
Bronx, NY 10468
The Capri
1700 Grand Concourse
Bronx, NY 10457

Similar Pages

Bronx 1 BedroomsBronx 2 Bedrooms
Bronx Apartments with GarageBronx Apartments with Parking
Bronx Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBrooklyn, NYQueens, NYJersey City, NJ
Yonkers, NYHoboken, NJNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJ
West New York, NJHackensack, NJWhite Plains, NYUnion City, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

University HeightsFordham ManorFleetwood Concourse Village
HighbridgePelham Parkway
Morris ParkPelham Gardens

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY Lehman CollegeManhattan College
College of Mount Saint VincentFordham University
CUNY Bronx Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity