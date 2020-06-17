3050 CORLEAR AVE.

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities accessible elevator gym on-site laundry parking bbq/grill garage lobby

Lovely 1 bedroom apartment with a private balcony washer dryer hook up in unit! Unique corner layout in the building that features a floor to ceiling window in the kitchen and living room!The apartment boasts modern features such as a granite and stainless s teel kitchen with Gas Oven/Range, Dishwasher and an open island counter. Large living area fits a living room set of any size! Bring your sectional sofa and make yourself at home! Our luxury baths offer convenience and style with a Kohler deep soaking tub and custom vanities with medicine cabinets as well as granite floors and marble tile. The bedroom features a large closet, oversized windows, and plenty of room for any size bedroom set!Sycamore Court is a Luxury Boutique Rental situated at the border of Riverdale and Kingsbridge. The building has an on-site property manager and offers great amenities free of charge including: Resident Only Gym with Cardio Equipment, Free Weights, Cable Weights and a Stretching AreaRooftop Deck with Barbecue GrillsPT attended LobbyOn site Super for all repairs and building maintenanceSycamore Court also features laundry facilities on each floor, and a parking garage that can be accessed from within the building with available spots that can be reserved for a monthly fee. Conveniently located just 3 blocks from the train station at West 231st Street (1 Train); Local and Express Bus Stops Right around the corner (Bx 7, and Bx 10 on W 231 and BxM1 and BxM2 on west 230th..also short walk to the Bx9). Metro North just a 5 minute walk to 225th St (about 25 min to Grand Central Station)Short walk to Grocery Stores including Stop and Shop, Garden Gourmet, and BJs. Local restaurants and bars nearby include Bronx Ale House, Kingsbridge Social, Buffalo Wild Wings, Chipotle, and more!Contact us for a private tour today!!! *Please note - photos are to reflect the finishes and not the actual apartment. Actual apartment may differ slightly. Bouklis187897