Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:19 AM

3050 CORLEAR AVE.

3050 Corlear Avenue · (347) 768-6518
Location

3050 Corlear Avenue, Bronx, NY 10463
Kingsbridge

Price and availability

Amenities

Property Amenities
accessible
elevator
gym
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
garage
lobby
Lovely 1 bedroom apartment with a private balcony washer dryer hook up in unit! Unique corner layout in the building that features a floor to ceiling window in the kitchen and living room!The apartment boasts modern features such as a granite and stainless s teel kitchen with Gas Oven/Range, Dishwasher and an open island counter. Large living area fits a living room set of any size! Bring your sectional sofa and make yourself at home! Our luxury baths offer convenience and style with a Kohler deep soaking tub and custom vanities with medicine cabinets as well as granite floors and marble tile. The bedroom features a large closet, oversized windows, and plenty of room for any size bedroom set!Sycamore Court is a Luxury Boutique Rental situated at the border of Riverdale and Kingsbridge. The building has an on-site property manager and offers great amenities free of charge including: Resident Only Gym with Cardio Equipment, Free Weights, Cable Weights and a Stretching AreaRooftop Deck with Barbecue GrillsPT attended LobbyOn site Super for all repairs and building maintenanceSycamore Court also features laundry facilities on each floor, and a parking garage that can be accessed from within the building with available spots that can be reserved for a monthly fee. Conveniently located just 3 blocks from the train station at West 231st Street (1 Train); Local and Express Bus Stops Right around the corner (Bx 7, and Bx 10 on W 231 and BxM1 and BxM2 on west 230th..also short walk to the Bx9). Metro North just a 5 minute walk to 225th St (about 25 min to Grand Central Station)Short walk to Grocery Stores including Stop and Shop, Garden Gourmet, and BJs. Local restaurants and bars nearby include Bronx Ale House, Kingsbridge Social, Buffalo Wild Wings, Chipotle, and more!Contact us for a private tour today!!! *Please note - photos are to reflect the finishes and not the actual apartment. Actual apartment may differ slightly. Bouklis187897

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3050 CORLEAR AVE. have any available units?
3050 CORLEAR AVE. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bronx, NY.
What amenities does 3050 CORLEAR AVE. have?
Some of 3050 CORLEAR AVE.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3050 CORLEAR AVE. currently offering any rent specials?
3050 CORLEAR AVE. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3050 CORLEAR AVE. pet-friendly?
No, 3050 CORLEAR AVE. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bronx.
Does 3050 CORLEAR AVE. offer parking?
Yes, 3050 CORLEAR AVE. does offer parking.
Does 3050 CORLEAR AVE. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3050 CORLEAR AVE. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3050 CORLEAR AVE. have a pool?
No, 3050 CORLEAR AVE. does not have a pool.
Does 3050 CORLEAR AVE. have accessible units?
Yes, 3050 CORLEAR AVE. has accessible units.
Does 3050 CORLEAR AVE. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3050 CORLEAR AVE. has units with dishwashers.
Does 3050 CORLEAR AVE. have units with air conditioning?
No, 3050 CORLEAR AVE. does not have units with air conditioning.
