Bronx, NY
287 Surf Drive
Last updated May 8 2020 at 10:08 PM

287 Surf Drive

287 Surf Dr · (212) 000-0000
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

287 Surf Dr, Bronx, NY 10473
Clason Point

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 0 · Avail. now

$3,450

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
parking
stainless steel
gym
pool
doorman
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
business center
doorman
gym
parking
pool
Here's an amazing waterfront condo overlooking the East River with breathtaking bridge and river views through humongous sun-filled windows. Imagine sipping coffee or wine and watching boats and jetskis cruise by from your living room couch or from your bedroom! This triplex 3bedroom/2 bathroom townhouse condo is well designed with hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and in-unit laundry. Community features include gym, basketball court, pool, cinema room, party room, business center, off-street parking, waterfront promenade, 24-hour doorman & security, etc, etc...there's just too many amenities to list and they're ALL INCLUDED IN THE RENT!!! What a steal at this price! This gated community is very accessible by transit and the new Soundview Ferry is only a few blocks away taking you to Manhattan in less than 20 minutes. Come see this beautiful property & call it home because once you see it, you'll want to move in and never move out!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 287 Surf Drive have any available units?
287 Surf Drive has a unit available for $3,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 287 Surf Drive have?
Some of 287 Surf Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, parking, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 287 Surf Drive currently offering any rent specials?
287 Surf Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 287 Surf Drive pet-friendly?
No, 287 Surf Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bronx.
Does 287 Surf Drive offer parking?
Yes, 287 Surf Drive does offer parking.
Does 287 Surf Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 287 Surf Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 287 Surf Drive have a pool?
Yes, 287 Surf Drive has a pool.
Does 287 Surf Drive have accessible units?
No, 287 Surf Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 287 Surf Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 287 Surf Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 287 Surf Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 287 Surf Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
