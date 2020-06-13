287 Surf Drive

Amenities

Here's an amazing waterfront condo overlooking the East River with breathtaking bridge and river views through humongous sun-filled windows. Imagine sipping coffee or wine and watching boats and jetskis cruise by from your living room couch or from your bedroom! This triplex 3bedroom/2 bathroom townhouse condo is well designed with hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and in-unit laundry. Community features include gym, basketball court, pool, cinema room, party room, business center, off-street parking, waterfront promenade, 24-hour doorman & security, etc, etc...there's just too many amenities to list and they're ALL INCLUDED IN THE RENT!!! What a steal at this price! This gated community is very accessible by transit and the new Soundview Ferry is only a few blocks away taking you to Manhattan in less than 20 minutes. Come see this beautiful property & call it home because once you see it, you'll want to move in and never move out!