Bronx, NY
257 East 238th St, #2A
257 East 238th St, #2A

257 East 238th Street · (718) 886-8874
257 East 238th Street, Bronx, NY 10470
hardwood floors
microwave
refrigerator
hardwood floors
microwave
refrigerator
Prewar 3 Story Walk-up Brick Building located in desirable Woodlawn. This 2 Bedroom (apartment 2A), 1 Bath apartment is located on the 2nd floor and boast a spacious Bath, Hardwood floors, Living Rm (12x8) and Lots of Natural Light. A well maintained Building with Intercom access. Quiet neighborhood. A few blocks from the Metro North RR Station, the # 2 and #5 subway lines, Easy access to I95, Bronx River Pkwy, Beeline Bus, Express Bus into Midtown & MTA bus lines. No Smoking. No Pets. No Laundry. No Parking. Street Parking only. **An Eviction & Background Check" is conducted by the listing office for a $35.00 fee. Listing brokered by PACIFIC REALTY ASSOCIATES LLC, For an appointment to view please text or call Audrey 347-992-8557

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Does 257 East 238th St, #2A have any available units?
257 East 238th St, #2A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bronx, NY.
Is 257 East 238th St, #2A currently offering any rent specials?
257 East 238th St, #2A isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 257 East 238th St, #2A pet-friendly?
No, 257 East 238th St, #2A is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bronx.
Does 257 East 238th St, #2A offer parking?
No, 257 East 238th St, #2A does not offer parking.
Does 257 East 238th St, #2A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 257 East 238th St, #2A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 257 East 238th St, #2A have a pool?
No, 257 East 238th St, #2A does not have a pool.
Does 257 East 238th St, #2A have accessible units?
No, 257 East 238th St, #2A does not have accessible units.
Does 257 East 238th St, #2A have units with dishwashers?
No, 257 East 238th St, #2A does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 257 East 238th St, #2A have units with air conditioning?
No, 257 East 238th St, #2A does not have units with air conditioning.
