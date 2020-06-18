257 East 238th St, #2A

Amenities

Prewar 3 Story Walk-up Brick Building located in desirable Woodlawn. This 2 Bedroom (apartment 2A), 1 Bath apartment is located on the 2nd floor and boast a spacious Bath, Hardwood floors, Living Rm (12x8) and Lots of Natural Light. A well maintained Building with Intercom access. Quiet neighborhood. A few blocks from the Metro North RR Station, the # 2 and #5 subway lines, Easy access to I95, Bronx River Pkwy, Beeline Bus, Express Bus into Midtown & MTA bus lines. No Smoking. No Pets. No Laundry. No Parking. Street Parking only. **An Eviction & Background Check" is conducted by the listing office for a $35.00 fee. Listing brokered by PACIFIC REALTY ASSOCIATES LLC, For an appointment to view please text or call Audrey 347-992-8557