Last updated May 8 2020 at 10:08 PM

2297 Southern Boulevard

2297 Southern Boulevard · (646) 430-8376
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2297 Southern Boulevard, Bronx, NY 10460
Belmont

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

5 Bedrooms

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$3,087

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
Come home to a 5BR convertible 6BR apartment on the 2nd Floor of a 3 Family home. Located on Southern Blvd and E 183rd St. PLEASE PREVIEW VIRTUAL TOUR https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=R9gsZFxKRAR

Conveniently located in close proximity to Fordham Rd, Little Italy, Arthur Avenue, Bronx Zoo, Botanical Gardens, Metro North, and Fordham University.

Apartment features Large living room, separate kitchen. updated bathroom, and lots of natural light.

Section 8 OK with EXCELLENT Credit, CATS ONLY, NO EXCEPTIONS!!!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2297 Southern Boulevard have any available units?
2297 Southern Boulevard has a unit available for $3,087 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 2297 Southern Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
2297 Southern Boulevard isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2297 Southern Boulevard pet-friendly?
Yes, 2297 Southern Boulevard is pet friendly.
Does 2297 Southern Boulevard offer parking?
No, 2297 Southern Boulevard does not offer parking.
Does 2297 Southern Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2297 Southern Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2297 Southern Boulevard have a pool?
No, 2297 Southern Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 2297 Southern Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 2297 Southern Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 2297 Southern Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 2297 Southern Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2297 Southern Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
No, 2297 Southern Boulevard does not have units with air conditioning.
