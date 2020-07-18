2265 Hughes Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking elevator bike storage microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities elevator parking bike storage

Little Italy welcomes "THE MARCATO" to one of the world's most historic, sought-after neighborhoods. Located just a few short blocks away from Fordham University, this NEW, state-of-the-art, 17-unit, solar paneled, and highly efficient development offers amazing amenities including laundry, bike room, elevator, private parking options, and more. This 7th floor has access to its own private terrace with striking city views. This 913 sq. ft. sun-drenched unit features 2 king-sized bedrooms with custom closets, a modern kitchen with energy efficient ss appliances, marble countertops and breakfast bar, a sleek porcelain tiled bathroom, hardwood and ceramic tiles throughout, and custom moldings. Private parking is available for an additional fee. Enjoy Little Italy's renown eateries and shops. The Bronx Zoo and Bronx Botanical Gardens are a few minutes away from "THE MARCATO". Grand Central Station is just an 18 minute ride from the Fordham Metro North Train Station.