Bronx, NY
2265 Hughes Avenue
Last updated July 9 2020 at 9:54 PM

2265 Hughes Avenue

2265 Hughes Avenue · (914) 377-5476
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2265 Hughes Avenue, Bronx, NY 10457
Belmont

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,900

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 913 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
elevator
bike storage
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
bike storage
Little Italy welcomes "THE MARCATO" to one of the world's most historic, sought-after neighborhoods. Located just a few short blocks away from Fordham University, this NEW, state-of-the-art, 17-unit, solar paneled, and highly efficient development offers amazing amenities including laundry, bike room, elevator, private parking options, and more. This 7th floor has access to its own private terrace with striking city views. This 913 sq. ft. sun-drenched unit features 2 king-sized bedrooms with custom closets, a modern kitchen with energy efficient ss appliances, marble countertops and breakfast bar, a sleek porcelain tiled bathroom, hardwood and ceramic tiles throughout, and custom moldings. Private parking is available for an additional fee. Enjoy Little Italy's renown eateries and shops. The Bronx Zoo and Bronx Botanical Gardens are a few minutes away from "THE MARCATO". Grand Central Station is just an 18 minute ride from the Fordham Metro North Train Station.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2265 Hughes Avenue have any available units?
2265 Hughes Avenue has a unit available for $2,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2265 Hughes Avenue have?
Some of 2265 Hughes Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2265 Hughes Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2265 Hughes Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2265 Hughes Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2265 Hughes Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bronx.
Does 2265 Hughes Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2265 Hughes Avenue offers parking.
Does 2265 Hughes Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2265 Hughes Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2265 Hughes Avenue have a pool?
No, 2265 Hughes Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2265 Hughes Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2265 Hughes Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2265 Hughes Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2265 Hughes Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 2265 Hughes Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 2265 Hughes Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
