Bronx, NY
2025 Chatterton Avenue
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:22 PM

2025 Chatterton Avenue

2025 Chatterton Avenue · (845) 304-5745
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2025 Chatterton Avenue, Bronx, NY 10472
Unionport

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$2,650

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1100 sqft

Amenities

hardwood floors
parking
stainless steel
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Spacious 1,100 sq. ft. 3 bedroom, 2 bath on quite tree lined street. Enjoy you own private bathroom in an super sized master bedroom. Yes, YOU CAN fit a King size bed set in the master bedroom. 2nd floor unit with plenty of windows/sunlight. Hardwood floors throughout. Cherry stained hardwood cabinetry and stainless steel refrigerator and stove. Very convenient location close to transportation, shopping and both major highways; 278 and I95. Short walk to both the #6, Parkchester and Castle Hill stations. Great space, great location! No pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2025 Chatterton Avenue have any available units?
2025 Chatterton Avenue has a unit available for $2,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2025 Chatterton Avenue have?
Some of 2025 Chatterton Avenue's amenities include hardwood floors, parking, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2025 Chatterton Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2025 Chatterton Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2025 Chatterton Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2025 Chatterton Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bronx.
Does 2025 Chatterton Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2025 Chatterton Avenue offers parking.
Does 2025 Chatterton Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2025 Chatterton Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2025 Chatterton Avenue have a pool?
No, 2025 Chatterton Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2025 Chatterton Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2025 Chatterton Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2025 Chatterton Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2025 Chatterton Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2025 Chatterton Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 2025 Chatterton Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
