2025 Chatterton Avenue

Amenities

hardwood floors parking stainless steel range refrigerator

Unit Amenities hardwood floors range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Spacious 1,100 sq. ft. 3 bedroom, 2 bath on quite tree lined street. Enjoy you own private bathroom in an super sized master bedroom. Yes, YOU CAN fit a King size bed set in the master bedroom. 2nd floor unit with plenty of windows/sunlight. Hardwood floors throughout. Cherry stained hardwood cabinetry and stainless steel refrigerator and stove. Very convenient location close to transportation, shopping and both major highways; 278 and I95. Short walk to both the #6, Parkchester and Castle Hill stations. Great space, great location! No pets.