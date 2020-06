Amenities

SPACIOUS BEAUTIFUL 1 BEDROOM APARTMENT IN MOTT HAVEN !!I can show you any available unit in thebronx!!Price advertised is the net rentpics of similar units due to renovationApartment features-Open style kitchen-SS appliances-Granite countertops-Hardwood floors-Ample closet space-Laundry in building-Large windows with natural sunlightThis stunnig apartment is only 10 minutes from manhattan!!Steps away from the 6 train.Must have 40 x the monthly rent in income and great credit *