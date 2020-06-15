All apartments in Bronx
Find more places like
1275 Lafayette Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bronx, NY
/
1275 Lafayette Avenue
Last updated May 8 2020 at 2:51 PM

1275 Lafayette Avenue

1275 Lafayette Avenue · (330) 532-8235
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Bronx
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

1275 Lafayette Avenue, Bronx, NY 10474
Hunts Point

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 5-B · Avail. now

$1,400

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
Let's find your fit!

You will be listened to and guided, step-by-step, as we work together to find not just your place, but your home.

*I CAN SHOW YOU ANY APARTMENT IN NYC*

No Fee for STRONG Applications!!!

** Apartment Features ** (Photos are of ACTUAL unit)
* HUGE SPACES!!!
* VERSATILE Layout
* Private Floorplan
* SEPARATE Kitchen w/ Prep Area
* Bright Natural Light
* High Ceilings
* CUSTOM Closet Space Galore
* Pristine Bathroom
* Hardwood Floors
** Building Features *
* Live-In Super

Location - Hunts Point (Train: 6 and also 2/5)

Applications should show a combined income of 40x the rent and individual credit scores of 650+. SERIOUS INQUIRIES ONLY!

Compare Apartments, not Agents.

Reach out now and I will build you a CUSTOM list of CONTENDERS!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 1275 Lafayette Avenue have any available units?
1275 Lafayette Avenue has a unit available for $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 1275 Lafayette Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1275 Lafayette Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1275 Lafayette Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1275 Lafayette Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bronx.
Does 1275 Lafayette Avenue offer parking?
No, 1275 Lafayette Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1275 Lafayette Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1275 Lafayette Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1275 Lafayette Avenue have a pool?
No, 1275 Lafayette Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1275 Lafayette Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1275 Lafayette Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1275 Lafayette Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1275 Lafayette Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1275 Lafayette Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1275 Lafayette Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

Similar Listings

Pelham Park View
1130 Pelham Parkway North
Bronx, NY 10461
Pelham Park View
1135 Pelham Parkway North
Bronx, NY 10469
The Ross
153 E 165th St
Bronx, NY 10452
Pelham Terrace
1540 Pelham Parkway South
Bronx, NY 10461
Pelham Parkway Towers
2160 Matthews Avenue
Bronx, NY 10462
The Grand
1770 Grand Concourse
Bronx, NY 10457
Cedar Arms
2175 Cedar Avenue
Bronx, NY 10468
The Capri
1700 Grand Concourse
Bronx, NY 10457

Similar Pages

Bronx 1 BedroomsBronx 2 BedroomsBronx Apartments with GarageBronx Apartments with ParkingBronx Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBrooklyn, NYQueens, NYJersey City, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJHackensack, NJWhite Plains, NYUnion City, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

University HeightsFordham ManorFleetwood Concourse VillageHighbridgePelham ParkwayMorris ParkPelham Gardens

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY Lehman CollegeManhattan CollegeCollege of Mount Saint VincentFordham UniversityCUNY Bronx Community College