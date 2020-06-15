1275 Lafayette Avenue.

Amenities
Let's find your fit!
You will be listened to and guided, step-by-step, as we work together to find not just your place, but your home.
*I CAN SHOW YOU ANY APARTMENT IN NYC*
No Fee for STRONG Applications!!!
** Apartment Features ** (Photos are of ACTUAL unit)
* HUGE SPACES!!!
* VERSATILE Layout
* Private Floorplan
* SEPARATE Kitchen w/ Prep Area
* Bright Natural Light
* High Ceilings
* CUSTOM Closet Space Galore
* Pristine Bathroom
* Hardwood Floors
** Building Features *
* Live-In Super
Location - Hunts Point (Train: 6 and also 2/5)
Applications should show a combined income of 40x the rent and individual credit scores of 650+. SERIOUS INQUIRIES ONLY!
Compare Apartments, not Agents.
Reach out now and I will build you a CUSTOM list of CONTENDERS!