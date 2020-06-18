1250 Woodcrest

Amenities

Spacious 2 bedroom with great flow and city views in a well kept elevated property with a POOL!. Nicely updated kitchen and bath. Shimmery hardwood floors, Parking. This is a bright sunny immaculate apartment. Heat included. Laundry on each floor. White Plains residents enjoy, amazing restaurants, shopping and a vibrant night life, award winning schools, parks and recreation. A short train ride to NYC. View 100's of Privately Listed, Hard to Find Rentals at www.harborviewrealestate.com or Contact a Leasing Agent about this rental and others at 914 834-8200. Listing ID# 1333495 Harborview4814