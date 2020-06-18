All apartments in Bronx
1250 Woodcrest
1250 Woodcrest

1250 Woodycrest Avenue · (914) 834-8200
Location

1250 Woodycrest Avenue, Bronx, NY 10452
Highbridge

Price and availability

Amenities

hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
pool
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Spacious 2 bedroom with great flow and city views in a well kept elevated property with a POOL!. Nicely updated kitchen and bath. Shimmery hardwood floors, Parking. This is a bright sunny immaculate apartment. Heat included. Laundry on each floor. White Plains residents enjoy, amazing restaurants, shopping and a vibrant night life, award winning schools, parks and recreation. A short train ride to NYC. View 100's of Privately Listed, Hard to Find Rentals at www.harborviewrealestate.com or Contact a Leasing Agent about this rental and others at 914 834-8200. Listing ID# 1333495 Harborview4814

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1250 Woodcrest have any available units?
1250 Woodcrest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bronx, NY.
What amenities does 1250 Woodcrest have?
Some of 1250 Woodcrest's amenities include hardwood floors, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1250 Woodcrest currently offering any rent specials?
1250 Woodcrest isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1250 Woodcrest pet-friendly?
No, 1250 Woodcrest is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bronx.
Does 1250 Woodcrest offer parking?
Yes, 1250 Woodcrest does offer parking.
Does 1250 Woodcrest have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1250 Woodcrest does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1250 Woodcrest have a pool?
Yes, 1250 Woodcrest has a pool.
Does 1250 Woodcrest have accessible units?
No, 1250 Woodcrest does not have accessible units.
Does 1250 Woodcrest have units with dishwashers?
No, 1250 Woodcrest does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1250 Woodcrest have units with air conditioning?
No, 1250 Woodcrest does not have units with air conditioning.
