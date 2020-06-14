/
1 bedroom apartments
142 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Summerlin South, NV
Mira Villas
69 Units Available
Tanager
2375 Spruce Goose St, Summerlin South, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,460
786 sqft
ELEVATED URBAN LIVINGWe offer unique features with luxe-inspired finishes and rich details to fully enrich your living experience. Enjoy the amenities and lifestyle that come with a rental without worrying about maintenance and upkeep.
The Section Seven
15 Units Available
Reflections at the Lakes
2601 S Grand Canyon Dr, Summerlin South, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,024
700 sqft
Deluxe apartment homes located one block east of Summerlin in Las Vegas, NV. Features views of Red Rock Canyon and the city lights. Amenities include two pools, billiards room and fitness center.
Results within 1 mile of Summerlin South
8 Units Available
Resort at the Lakes
9999 W Katie Ave, Spring Valley, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,190
843 sqft
Located just south of Summerlin, with convenient access to nearby restaurants and shopping. Residents enjoy nine-foot ceilings, expansive windows, and media niches. Community offers trash valet, pool, and clubhouse.
Chateau Nouveau
34 Units Available
Elysian at Flamingo
4150 S Hualapai Way, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,210
746 sqft
Welcome to your new home at Elysian at Flamingo Apartments in Las Vegas.
Rhodes Ranch
11 Units Available
The Russell
9620 W Russell Rd, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,140
796 sqft
A fantastic community just minutes from Las Vegas Valley. On-site green spaces including a wooded area. Apartments feature brushed nickel fixtures, large tubs, large kitchens and hardwood floors.
Chateau Nouveau
3 Units Available
Alicante Apartments
4370 S Grand Canyon Dr, Spring Valley, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,087
817 sqft
Sleek apartments with oversized garden tubs and hardwood flooring. Enjoy a coffee bar, swimming pool with hot tub and fitness center on site. Near Siena Golf Club and the Tropicana Beltway Center.
Chateau Nouveau
23 Units Available
The Mercer
9830 W Tropicana Ave, Spring Valley, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,220
745 sqft
Recently renovated community in southwest Las Vegas. A resort-like property with on-site tennis, volleyball and basketball courts, dog park, game room and pool. Apartments include a patio or balcony and walk-in closets.
Peccole Ranch
23 Units Available
The Palms at Peccole Ranch
9599 W Charleston Blvd, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,085
733 sqft
Luxury apartments in a desirable Las Vegas neighborhood. Close to the Las Vegas Strip, Boca Park and the Shops at Summerlin. Amenities include golf course, fitness center, clubhouse and business services.
Peccole Ranch
33 Units Available
Ritiro Las Vegas
9550 W Sahara Ave, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,005
762 sqft
Ritiro Las Vegas offers an enticing blend of style and luxury that will meet every lifestyle, while exceeding all expectations. Indulging your every desire, while inspiring your imagination, Ritiro offers the very best in elegant living.
Chateau Nouveau
32 Units Available
Eden
4350 S Hualapai Way, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,169
877 sqft
This beautiful property offers residents a resort pool, 24-hour fitness center and a Coffee Cafe. Apartments feature outdoor terraces and energy-efficient appliances. Additionally, residents are right down the road from the Flamingo Promenade Shopping Center.
The Section Seven
46 Units Available
Summerhill Pointe Apartments
9501 W Sahara Ave, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,005
703 sqft
Welcome to SUMMERHILL POINTE - your new home. You have reached the top. A great presence at The Lakes, luxury, livability and the height of good living.
Mira Villas
36 Units Available
Canyon Villas
650 S Town Center Dr, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,250
887 sqft
Canyon Villas is a gated luxury rental community featuring a full list of amenities, including a 24-hour fitness center, and a sparkling pool and spa.
The Section Seven
43 Units Available
The Breakers At The Lakes
9901 W Sahara Ave, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,000
713 sqft
Life at Breakers provides all the benefits of luxury rental living while perfectly situated adjacent to Summerlin, one of Las Vegas' most sought after areas.
Chateau Nouveau
11 Units Available
ELY Spring Valley
9750 Peace Way, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,020
800 sqft
Welcome to Ely at Spring Valley located in fabulous Las Vegas, Nevada.
Rhodes Ranch
6 Units Available
Viviani
9625 W Russell Rd, Spring Valley, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,250
739 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Viviani in Spring Valley. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 5 miles of Summerlin South
Rhodes Ranch
45 Units Available
EVO
8760 W Patrick Ln, Spring Valley, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,356
879 sqft
Live in style at EVO Apartments. We offer our residents an impressive selection of amenities and facilities. Relax around our resort-inspired rooftop pool or soak in the infinity edge Jacuzzi overlooking the Las Vegas Strip and mountains.
Rhodes Ranch
22 Units Available
South Beach
8920 W Russell Rd, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,220
1023 sqft
Upscale residences with smart home systems, wine racks, USB outlets and custom finishes. Tons of on-site offerings, including a beach volleyball court, 5,000-square-foot wellness center and bicycle repair station. Near Bruce Woodbury Beltway.
13 Units Available
Broadstone Flamingo West
9100 W Flamingo Rd, Spring Valley, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,039
787 sqft
Spring Valley 1-3 bedroom apartments, not far from the hustle and bustle of the Las Vegas Strip. Barbecue grilling stations, 24-hour fitness center and on-site maintenance. Rooms boast Energy Star appliances.
Cheyenne Hualapai
20 Units Available
Boulders at Lone Mountain
3450 N Hualapai Way, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,065
768 sqft
Welcome to a life of comfort and luxury at Boulders at Lone Mountain.
Rhodes Ranch
30 Units Available
Pace
9314 West Russell Road, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,343
661 sqft
In life and in apartments, there can only be one winner. Meet the leader of the pack. Pace, a brand-new community in south Las Vegas, shines with racing-inspired social spaces and stylish one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans.
West Sahara
23 Units Available
Allanza at the Lakes
8600 Starboard Dr, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,005
703 sqft
Experience a lifestyle of luxury and comfort waiting for you at Allanza at the Lakes.
6 Units Available
Altessa
Altessa
100 Park Vista Dr, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,295
798 sqft
Altessa Apartment Homes is a beautiful gated community located in the quiet, upscale Vistas Village in Summerlin, across from a park and a distinctive landmark clock tower.
Rhodes Ranch
41 Units Available
Abode Red Rock Apartments
9450 West Hacienda Avenue, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,375
776 sqft
The Abode Red Rock, an urban residential community, offers one and two bedroom apartment floorplans connected with interior hallways and an internal parking garage.
43 Units Available
2one5
2one5
7960 Rafael Rivera Way, Spring Valley, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,249
793 sqft
Located at the intersection of Rafael Rivera and South Buffalo Drive, this community has easy access to everything. Residents enjoy a resort-style pool and the 24-hour gym. Apartments feature private balconies and quartz countertops.
