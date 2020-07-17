All apartments in Reno
8105 Shifting Sands Drive

COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

8105 Shifting Sands Drive, Reno, NV 89506
Stead

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 8105 Shifting Sands Dr Reno NV · Avail. now

$1,950

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1409 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
LIFE SIMPLIFIED
Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,409 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on “first-come, first-served” basis.

- Non-refundable application fee: $49.99 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year or longer lease minimum
- Non-refundable holding fee: $250 per home, credited to approved applicant’s first month’s rent after move in
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer, and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based upon credit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one month’s rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Approved Applicants are required to execute a Lease Agreement and submit the full security deposit within 48 hours after approval of the Lease. The Lease start date must be within 14 days after approval. This requirement is applicable to al

(RLNE5856142)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8105 Shifting Sands Drive have any available units?
8105 Shifting Sands Drive has a unit available for $1,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Reno, NV?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Reno Rent Report.
What amenities does 8105 Shifting Sands Drive have?
Some of 8105 Shifting Sands Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8105 Shifting Sands Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8105 Shifting Sands Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8105 Shifting Sands Drive pet-friendly?
No, 8105 Shifting Sands Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Reno.
Does 8105 Shifting Sands Drive offer parking?
Yes, 8105 Shifting Sands Drive offers parking.
Does 8105 Shifting Sands Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8105 Shifting Sands Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8105 Shifting Sands Drive have a pool?
Yes, 8105 Shifting Sands Drive has a pool.
Does 8105 Shifting Sands Drive have accessible units?
No, 8105 Shifting Sands Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8105 Shifting Sands Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8105 Shifting Sands Drive has units with dishwashers.
